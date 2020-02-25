Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC50.0041004000-14.58
CoconutOil
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC61.0016001600NC
Mustard
Gorakhpur(MP)32.80121280.1631303200-4.43
Raath(UP)10.50-35.503650--
Gazipur(UP)2.9045165.00432543256.40
Mustardoil
Raath(UP)3.00-4.508600--
Gazipur(UP)1.50-40136.6010500101506.92
Published on February 25, 2020
