Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC51.0041004100-6.82
CoconutOil
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC80.0018001800-
Negamam(TN)3.60NC250.653450345016.95
Gopalpatti(TN)1.00-5062.0016001600NC
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)90.0012.51973.0036703700-2.91
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil