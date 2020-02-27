Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC52.0043004100-2.27
CoconutOil
Negamam(TN)5.4050256.053450345016.95
Elumathur(TN)2.67-7.618224.013705360016.95
Gopalpatti(TN)2.0010064.0016001600NC
GroundNutOil
Ganaur(Har)1.00-16.6722.80600065009.09
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)85.00-5.562058.0037003670-2.12
Rura(UP)35.50-5.331983.1036003700-5.26
Gorakhpur(MP)20.00-39.02100.16340031303.82
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)1.5025225.9078007800-
Published on February 27, 2020
