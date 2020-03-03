Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.0041004300-10.87
Mustard
Rura(UP)37.50NC2058.1036003700-5.26
Mirzapur(UP)6.5030163.50427043703.26
Khairagarh(UP)3.50-30221.40390036009.86
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.587.70425542654.93
Published on March 03, 2020
