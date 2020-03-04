Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Sanad(Guj)1.00-1.003602--28.42
CoconutOil
Negamam(TN)5.40NC261.453550345012.70
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.00-20291.5035503550-4.05
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC175.0022002400-42.11
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)30.002001154.931090011096-4.39
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.00-20177.5095509550-10.33
Payyannur(Ker)0.70-29.2938.8396009600-
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)24.30-299.605600-28.00
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC23.806200600012.73
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)150.0076.472208.0035503700-1.93
Rura(UP)35.50-5.332093.6037003600-2.63
Beawar(Raj)30.40142091.40357532506.72
Awagarh(UP)12.00-23.003800--
Badayoun(UP)8.00-55.56444.504200422013.51
Bareilly(UP)3.504097.60421042402.43
Akbarpur(UP)3.40-85.83620.70395040003.54
Bindki(UP)3.0050280.00418042104.50
Robertsganj(UP)1.8012527.70422542704.71
Achalda(UP)1.00NC32.303820380034.04
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)2.50127.27228.4078007700-
Bindki(UP)2.00-71.509900--
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6753.4092009400-
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)10.00NC3445.0035003500-
Published on March 04, 2020
