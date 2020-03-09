Oil Seeds Prices

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CastorSeed
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|54.00
|4000
|4100
|-14.89
|CoconutOil
|Natham(TN)
|10.00
|100
|133.00
|1800
|1800
|12.50
|Elumathur(TN)
|5.07
|89.89
|8229.08
|4205
|3705
|49.91
|GroundNutOil
|Ganaur(Har)
|1.00
|NC
|24.80
|6200
|6200
|12.73
|Linseed
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|5.80
|-
|42.50
|3700
|-
|6.47
