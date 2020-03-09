Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 09-03-2020 10:19:29 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC54.0040004100-14.89
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)10.00100133.001800180012.50
Elumathur(TN)5.0789.898229.084205370549.91
GroundNutOil
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC24.806200620012.73
Linseed
Gorakhpur(MP)5.80-42.503700-6.47
Published on March 09, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil