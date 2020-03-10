Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Melur(TN)11.0057.14177.002430241538.86
Natham(TN)2.00-80135.001800180012.50
Mustardoil
Balarampur(WB)0.69-8.509960--
Published on March 10, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil