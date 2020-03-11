Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Melur(TN)11.00NC188.002430243038.86
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC66.0016001600NC
Natham(TN)2.00NC137.001800180012.50
Mustard
Soharatgarh(UP)1.1022.2288.80425042555.33
Published on March 11, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil