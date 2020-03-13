Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC56.0041003900-8.89
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)10.00400149.001800180012.50
Copra
Elumathur(TN)1.59-97564.461046910115-1.93
Payyannur(Ker)0.80NC40.4310100101001.00
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)80.00166.672318.00365036800.55
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2090.60425042455.33
Published on March 13, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil