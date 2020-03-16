Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)2.20266.679.9036053605-25.75
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC57.0041004100-8.89
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)5.00-50154.001800180012.50
Muthur(TN)3.005021.003625382512.40
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC92.501680016800-5.62
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC70.0016001600NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2541.501840018400-6.12
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC289.00380038008.57
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC119.5033003300NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC185.0022002400-8.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC57.00400042005.26
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)60.001001214.931075010900-4.87
Vellakkoil(TN)11.60-18.37113.4010210913515.43
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5034.001000010000NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.856.2541.2810100101001.00
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)23.80-2.06323.405950560033.71
Mustard
Rura(UP)37.505.632131.1037003700-2.63
Beawar(Raj)17.80-28.8134.203550355010.08
Gorakhpur(MP)9.90-50.5110.0631923400-12.55
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.50-28.57207.0042004100NC
Khatra(WB)1.70-1580.5042004100NC
Achalda(UP)1.00NC33.303800382022.98
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)1.50NC229.9078007800-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC54.4094009400-
Published on March 16, 2020
