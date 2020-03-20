Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)177.70153.86499.3037003825-27.31
Visnagar(Guj)137.50154.16261.8036953872-25.80
Siddhpur(Guj)96.83224.39191.6336673825-27.39
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)96.00402.62313.0037203840-26.70
Halvad(Guj)93.5638.69511.6036353850-28.52
Thara(Guj)64.38155.88244.0937103804-26.78
Vadgam(Guj)29.10419.6439.2037203850-26.34
Vav(Guj)26.70232.546.3036883703-25.94
Taloda(Guj)24.60195025.8036834103-
Kalol(Guj)20.3062526.3036703925-
Mehsana(Guj)20.10491.1830.7036853890-27.32
Rajkot(Guj)16.0044.14148.0035003725-29.65
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)11.2083.6123.3036253825-27.14
Morbi(Guj)11.20273.3314.2032703975-33.87
Himatnagar(Guj)9.60113.3316.4036003800-29.06
Unava(Guj)6.90527.278.0037253750-26.60
Dehgam(Guj)6.10-21.7929.2036103757-28.96
Dhansura(Guj)6.005012.0036653770-27.78
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)4.07682.6912.2637023742-
Mansa(Guj)3.75123.216.0336903810-27.79
Sami(Guj)3.00-14.2914.4037153910-
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)3.004004.2035873925-
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00-2.003380--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.90171.432.6034003650-26.88
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0040004100-11.11
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)3500.0084.2171720.00205001750095.24
Honnali(Kar)1890.00136.2529030.00133001200047.78
Bhadravathi(Kar)1500.00-1500.009000--52.63
Mangalore(Kar)140.00-26.321085.002200025000-
Madathukulam(TN)52.80185.41254.60300029002.56
Karamadai(TN)18.003361.5419.9025002500NC
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC90.0018001800-
Kannur(Ker)10.00-33.33325.001775018050NC
Palani(TN)6.00-21.001500--9.09
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC50.00345029501.47
Thiruppur(TN)4.75-5.9431.8622002200NC
Negamam(TN)4.50-16.67265.953350355017.54
Pollachi(TN)4.00-66.94132.37286031005.54
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20NC33.10350040002.94
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC95.001680016800-5.62
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC22.0035003000-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC22.001750017000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC43.001840018400-6.12
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.30-18.7511.4038003600-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC26.801830018000-1.08
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC299.00380038008.57
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC124.50350033006.06
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC58.50400040005.26
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)50.00-16.671264.931080010750-4.42
Rasipuram(TN)18.11-39.8148.2087508900-2.78
Velur(TN)15.93-54.3381.58110181010918.61
Madhugiri(Kar)3.00-3.007500--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC14.00100008900-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC35.001000010000NC
Elumathur(TN)0.90-43.4565.36106691046910.45
Payyannur(Ker)0.85NC42.1310400101004.00
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)306.5025.112994.005315483528.85
Jhansi(UP)228.00-61.2213412.004870465026.82
Mahoba(UP)77.50-66.45620.504640445027.82
Jasdan(Guj)60.00-50320.005350475042.67
Nimbahera(Raj)51.20-51.203900--
Mundaragi(Kar)33.00175232.005482477346.62
Avalurpet'(TN)28.00-96.007531-6.28
Mangrol(Guj)24.502.94347.905850595031.46
Laxmeshwar(Kar)24.0041.18178.004091382625.53
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)17.60-83.97127.405735512523.33
Savarkundla(Guj)16.50-75.231014.105040440322.03
Madhoganj(UP)16.00-21.95474.5042504130-14.14
Mauranipur(UP)10.50-82.5434.604700435020.51
Morbi(Guj)4.30-85.4774.9037154090-4.01
Gingee(TN)4.00-186.107529-18.77
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-30.91113.105010505016.51
Kallakurichi(TN)3.20100165.607574730316.54
Chitradurga(Kar)3.00-3.005253--
Farukhabad(UP)3.0010013.20530053006.00
Rampur(UP)2.20-1225.205720520010.21
Himatnagar(Guj)2.10-2.105100-21.43
Visavadar(Guj)2.10-68.61364.594635427016.31
Dhoraji(Guj)1.0042.86111.705080458026.84
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-62.5779.0011500815027.07
Rajkot(Guj)2.50-21.8890.706500555014.54
HongeSeed
Kanakapura(Kar)8.00-8.002000--
Linseed
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.50-6.2546.50448048656.92
Banda(UP)6.00-14.29104.50440050203.90
Karvi(UP)4.50-25102.60442546006.12
Mahoba(UP)3.40466.6723.1043905110-
Baberu(UP)2.201029.20440053655.39
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-66.677.004600470012.20
Madhoganj(UP)0.8014.2918.9086308450-17.02
Mustard
Kota(Raj)1192.502088.075424.00360037003.15
Gangapur City(Raj)971.702774.854705.803728380610.46
Nagaram(Raj)654.00544002261.0034103818-0.15
Tundla(UP)605.0054001229.603680404010.84
Bharatpur(Raj)540.00-540.003475--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)505.9016219.351225.60362537003.57
Lalsot(Raj)399.8086.391740.90355137703.05
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)357.000.853251.40364137257.09
Agra(UP)337.0013.478592.00365040509.28
Ujhani(UP)200.00566.67599.004000423016.96
Samsabad(UP)182.0058.266776.00370040005.71
Mathura(UP)180.001700557.003795415012.95
Aligarh(UP)150.00504885.00345038502.99
Kosikalan(UP)150.00-200.003800-13.10
Lakhimpur(UP)140.00752458.00372036506.90
Kasganj(UP)130.005501223.10342040407.55
Visnagar(Guj)129.401648.65267.503637365010.99
Khair(UP)120.00201124.00340038001.49
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)110.302881.08456.40352240136.95
Siddhpur(Guj)97.584878.57272.77382534429.13
Bilsi(UP)86.50365.05547.403700400012.12
Haathras(UP)80.001354.55235.603600385010.77
Etah(UP)60.001100532.50342038507.55
Lucknow(UP)55.00NC1817.50407540603.82
Bijay Nagar(Raj)50.80-60.503400-4.62
Achnera(UP)44.00214.29530.00360041005.88
Jaunpur(UP)40.0014.291005.40423042153.68
Narsinghgarh(MP)38.00660137.0033003250NC
Barhaj(UP)38.0011.76799.0042304280-0.94
Rura(UP)37.50NC2168.6037003700-2.63
Beawar(Raj)35.90101.69170.103550355010.08
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)35.00-30509.50425043903.66
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)32.20-32.203535--
Hasanpur(UP)30.00328.5797.5042004270-
Mehsana(Guj)28.60401.75106.303700377510.45
Mahoba(UP)28.403450318.0036903810-
Muradabad(UP)28.00250227.004200422010.53
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)26.20-26.203400-6.25
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.001150803.0037003800-
Vav(Guj)24.27-24.273360--
Nimbahera(Raj)24.00-28.503630--
Badayoun(UP)24.00182.35477.004160421517.18
Shamli(UP)24.00100332.00420044151.94
Kishunpur(UP)22.00NC405.0034003900-8.11
Rajkot(Guj)20.00300127.7034003250-2.86
Banda(UP)20.00185.71324.50350036400.57
Hapur(UP)20.00-33.33399.50422043502.43
Bhehjoi(UP)18.00157.1431.00335031508.77
Buland Shahr(UP)17.00202573.004225421024.26
Shajapur(MP)16.80-16.803315--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.30579.17213.304600305031.43
Vadgam(Guj)15.80829.4119.80364236189.70
Kayamganj(UP)15.0025466.503870370017.27
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0055.56406.00420044002.44
Hardoi(UP)14.00-22.22378.0038603850-7.21
Awagarh(UP)12.504.1735.50330038006.45
Raath(UP)12.5019.0548.0034503650-
Thara(Guj)12.1574.3245.54363838507.00
Bareilly(UP)12.00242.86109.60420042102.19
Jhansi(UP)12.00-40214.803875384017.78
Sitapur(UP)12.0071.435322.90351034501.74
Karvi(UP)12.0033.33486.0035003650NC
Khujner(MP)11.90-12.703440-2.38
Muskara(UP)11.20-55.73193.6036503800-
Mungawali(MP)11.00-21.003170--
Bandikui(Geejgarh)(Raj)10.40-10.403230--
Auraiya(UP)10.0011.11448.803825376012.50
Shikohabad(UP)10.00233.3364.703650350012.31
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)9.50216.67109.003765408015.49
Unava(Guj)9.40-9.403730-9.71
Amroha(UP)9.0026033.5042004225-
Robertsganj(UP)8.50372.2236.2098604225143.46
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)8.00-12.003500-4.48
Basti(UP)8.00280.9574.60424542553.54
Etawah(UP)8.00166.67105.80385038804.05
Saharanpur(UP)8.00-11.11170.00420044002.19
Jhijhank(UP)8.00-11.11118.0037903860-
Wazirganj(UP)8.00566.6725.4040504220-
Mauranipur(UP)7.8014.71114.90370036502.21
Kalol(Guj)7.60-10.003600--
Atrauli(UP)7.00-11.003190-NC
Rampurhat(WB)7.00-19.5495.10430043001.18
Ganjdudwara(UP)6.70139.29228.30335033508.06
Kadiri(Guj)6.50983.3316.30347536252.21
Baberu(UP)6.0025101.7035003700-2.10
Charra(UP)6.0030.43410.10351039603.24
Kalapipal(MP)5.50-6.303320--
Khairagarh(UP)5.2048.57226.60350039002.94
Mainpuri(UP)5.10131.82103.103730406014.07
Anoop Shahar(UP)5.00-5.003200--
Azamgarh(UP)5.0042.86138.80425042403.66
Ballia(UP)5.00NC141.50422543504.32
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-23.08168.50424542704.30
Devariya(UP)5.0025176.10424042754.82
Bharthna(UP)5.00284.6264.903750375011.94
Rasda(UP)4.5012.526.5042104330-
Khurja(UP)4.20-35.38171.204225421524.26
Dhansura(Guj)4.00-4.003500-14.75
Pilibhit(UP)4.00-33.33630.704160424516.85
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)3.50-4.503652--
Faizabad(UP)3.50133.3335.70400040004.58
Lalitpur(UP)3.20-33.33475.504060397023.03
Gondal(UP)3.002087.60395038602.86
Allahabad(UP)3.00-50162.50420042003.45
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC57.50385038504.76
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.90NC6.50357540405.15
Himatnagar(Guj)2.50-2.503250-4.00
Tarapur(Guj)2.14-2.143459--
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.10-16209.1042004200NC
Taloda(Guj)2.00-2.003340--
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0010018.50395539603.67
Rampur(UP)2.00-2049.50420042806.06
Gurusarai(UP)2.002574.50370035001.37
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-20140.00401039506.93
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-50189.0042004200-
Khategaon(MP)1.94-2.643371--
Fatehpur(UP)1.8038.4658.70398541852.71
Toofanganj(WB)1.80-66.803900--2.50
Naanpara(UP)1.6033.3341.5041503850-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.606052.203850385020.31
Jasdan(Guj)1.50-1.503800--
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2587.403840380017.79
Puwaha(UP)1.50-2559.60420041005.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.505028.60380039508.57
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.40-267.638050-120.55
Soharatgarh(UP)1.407592.00423542504.18
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-12.569.40424542504.69
Mawana(UP)1.30-7.104280--
Madhoganj(UP)1.20NC64.20405040203.85
Tulsipur(UP)1.20205.2039503860-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.1083.3335.4042404230-
Khatra(WB)1.10-35.2981.6041004200-2.38
Mangalore(Kar)1.00-1.005500--
Khalilabad(UP)1.0066.679.70420042753.32
Achalda(UP)1.00NC34.303800380022.98
Dankaur(UP)1.00-1.004300--
Jalaun(UP)0.80-6818.7035503621-2.63
Dadri(UP)0.80-46.6728.70425044003.66
Sami(Guj)0.70-6.203500--
Dindori(MP)0.70-98.1560.7433003450-2.94
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.293.9039503840-
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)50.001415.15382.8092659270-
Haathras(UP)50.00400760.00880090004.76
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1995.00880090004.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00-12.51941.5092309250-0.97
Shamli(UP)35.0059.09535.5092009270NC
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-9.091371.0092609325-0.43
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC904.001020010500NC
Hapur(UP)19.00-189.009230--0.22
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-20656.00920095001.10
Rura(UP)15.50933.33245.4078007800-
Sitapur(UP)14.0027.272477.1086508600-1.70
Etawah(UP)11.00214.29694.50955095003.80
Dadri(UP)6.00-25278.00930093001.09
Pilibhit(UP)5.5096.43164.80910092202.02
Hardoi(UP)5.30-14.52133.10993099500.51
Mawana(UP)5.0066.6735.0092609260-
Kasganj(UP)4.00185.7192.2089109240-3.68
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC119.1010135104503.21
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC34.5010300112203.31
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.5011500--
Etah(UP)2.807572.50896094000.11
Allahabad(UP)2.50-37.583.00980097101.87
Auraiya(UP)2.502528.109580950010.11
Kayamganj(UP)2.502597.10915092503.68
Safdarganj(UP)2.50NC108.201055010600-
Purulia(WB)2.502533.501042011320-
Bharthna(UP)2.4041.1871.00940093503.30
Mauranipur(UP)2.201038.709500921517.28
Mainpuri(UP)2.1016.6782.70904094200.56
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.1090.9138.20994098201.22
Mothkur(UP)2.00-8.809460--
Banda(UP)2.00-33.3356.80930093301.42
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC80.90935093003.89
Badda(UP)2.00-4.304150--
Rampur(UP)1.90-36.6743.90925093003.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.80-20.309200--
Raath(UP)1.30-56.675.8090008600-
Rudauli(UP)1.303096.701055010500-
Fatehpur(UP)1.202055.709685100003.36
Achalda(UP)1.202055.6095009400-
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC33.401100011000-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.101075.90925093501.65
Puwaha(UP)1.00-16.6727.50920091002.22
Charra(UP)0.90-0.908760--
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-6.509500--
Muskara(UP)0.70NC14.9091009300-0.55
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)24.00-36.842592.001470014000-12.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00400246.0090009400-10.00
Banda(UP)9.00-47.06210.5081008500-19.00
Mahoba(UP)7.20-10467.7091308860-
Jayamkondam(TN)6.85-6.8511944--
Raath(UP)3.00-33.007900--
Lalitpur(UP)2.80-26.32325.8094359190-6.58
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC17.8071007500-22.40
Savarkundla(Guj)2.0015015.701350013938-18.18
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.33269.001125011750-2.17
Konch(UP)2.00NC44.3079208780-
Mauranipur(UP)1.50-8885.8093509250-13.82
Jhansi(UP)1.20-57.1422.309650100301.95
Morbi(Guj)1.00-93.6735.9086859865-22.32
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.00-1.008500--
Jasdan(Guj)0.70-41.6737.501200013250-31.43
Muskara(UP)0.70-90.79131.2083009340-17.00
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)66.00-78.414104.60347541000.14
Dahod(Guj)41.20320.41824.5035754000-4.28
Shajapur(MP)31.10-79.86631.0633553770-
Narsinghgarh(MP)12.70-82.584026.2032003900-11.11
Nimbahera(Raj)12.50-12.503400--
Kalapipal(MP)11.50-4.171994.5031504000-9.22
Khategaon(MP)8.46-93.1815815.92323036002.22
Lalitpur(UP)5.8011.54628.804160425034.19
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)4.00-42.8611.0028893469-
Khujner(MP)0.60-97.562427.5030003905-14.77
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)4.00NC136.0033243992-16.61
Published on March 20, 2020
