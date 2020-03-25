Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC60.0041004000-8.89
CoconutOil
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.30-11.5438.00350035009.38
Mustard
Ramanujganj(Cht)4.00-4.004200--
Kandi(WB)4.0010042.003700370011.45
Memari(WB)0.60-92.522.6042004200-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Narayanpur(Cht)4.50-4.504100--
Published on March 25, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil