Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC61.0040004100-9.09
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)800.00-5490.0010000--
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC55.00345034501.47
Natham(TN)5.00NC169.001800180012.50
Pollachi(TN)4.00NC140.3727102710NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC100.001680016800-5.62
Ettumanoor(Ker)1.60-30.4339.60350035009.38
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC61.50400040005.26
Mustard
Burdwan(WB)9.00-18.18127.0044004600-2.22
Muradabad(UP)6.00200235.004200420010.53
Katwa(WB)1.80-55108.30400042005.26
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.40-48.1564.90390042005.41
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Katwa(WB)1.40-76.6731.1054006100-20.59
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.30-63.8920.5053006100-20.90
Published on March 26, 2020
