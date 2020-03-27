Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.0040004000-9.09
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3650.0093.1232680.00135001330050.00
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC60.00345034501.47
Natham(TN)5.00NC174.001800180012.50
Kannur(Ker)5.00-50340.0017950178501.70
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC102.501680016800-5.62
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC74.0016001600NC
Ettumanoor(Ker)1.60NC41.20350035009.38
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9028.5728.4018600183003.33
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC63.00400040005.26
Mustard
Achnera(UP)20.00-54.55550.00365036004.29
Aklera(Raj)8.50NC88.903687353515.22
Kandi(WB)5.002547.003720370012.05
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-50190.0042004200-
Mustardoil
Balarampur(WB)0.701.459.2099009920-0.80
