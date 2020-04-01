Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)60.00201470.004200400025.37
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25510.00415041009.21
Hasanpur(UP)10.0011.1198.0042404220-
Devariya(UP)6.00-14.2960.20425042455.07
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.6739.00425042000.95
Wazirganj(UP)2.00-33.3323.0042004030-
Dankaur(UP)1.20NC4.6042564256-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)20.00-145.009540--
Allahabad(UP)3.00-25.009800--
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-30.909400--
Published on April 01, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil