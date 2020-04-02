Oil Seeds Prices

CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)2450.00-3074170.00185002050076.19
Arasikere(Kar)890.00-84.9228567.00220001300054.12
Mangalore(Kar)100.00-28.571185.002200022000-
Pollachi(TN)6.0050146.37274027101.11
Kannur(Ker)5.00NC350.0017950179501.70
Copra
Hosadurga(Kar)3.00-3.009900--
GroundNutOil
Gangavathi(Kar)17.00-17.005500--
Mulabagilu(Kar)6.00-83.33115.0042003600-
Yadgir(Kar)6.00-99.291523.0059305062-
GroundNutSeed
Gangavathi(Kar)8.00-8.009800--
Mustard
Agra(UP)84.0061.542734.503750372011.28
Barhaj(UP)40.0037.93179.00425043251.67
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)18.00260193.50425043803.66
Hasanpur(UP)12.0020122.0042504240-
Bangalore(Kar)6.0020096.0054005450-12.90
Devariya(UP)5.50-8.3371.20426042505.32
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-5040.703650375012.31
Pilibhit(UP)4.00NC73.704280420020.56
Gazipur(UP)3.4013.3336.50435043403.57
Sahiyapur(UP)3.00328.5725.80422042504.07
Ballia(UP)2.50-58.3348.50435043507.41
Rasda(UP)2.00-42.8627.5043404320-
Khurja(UP)1.50-62.550.904210421023.82
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-2537.5042004200-
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC10.10415042004.80
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.20-7.6925.8042004200NC
Unnao(UP)1.00-509.00407540752.52
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC16.50420042005.00
Bharwari(UP)0.80-1.604240--
Chandoli(UP)0.70-1.404250-3.66
Mustardoil
Ajuha(UP)6.00NC59.00980098001.03
Pilibhit(UP)4.80-17.2468.80930092005.08
Kasganj(UP)2.00-5021.5091008910-1.62
Etah(UP)1.50-5025.00905089501.12
Gazipur(UP)1.50NC26.1010130101202.32
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.505011.9010100101302.85
Farukhabad(UP)1.202024.90945094006.18
Achalda(UP)1.202019.6095009600-
Banda(UP)1.00-5011.50932593001.69
Rura(UP)1.00-16.6741.4080008000NC
Sunflower
Ramdurga(Kar)1.00-19.003600--
