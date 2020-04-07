Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Madathukulam(TN)33.0066.67307.40280028004.67
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC100.0018001800-
Kannur(Ker)10.00100360.0017950179501.70
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC70.0031503150-7.35
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC107.501680016800-5.62
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC26.001655016850NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC29.3018600186003.33
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC309.003900380011.43
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC66.00400040005.26
GroundNutOil
Kustagi(Kar)3.00-3.005250--
H.B. Halli(Kar)2.00-2.004800--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)2.00-60459.005360538023.64
Fatehabad(Har)0.80-0.801800--
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)618.00239.562537.00380037008.57
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.671570.004050420020.90
Barhaj(UP)48.0029.73382.0042404250-0.70
Jaunpur(UP)32.00-20397.00423042303.68
Mathura(UP)30.00-83.33311.003800379513.43
Hasanpur(UP)27.00125176.0042204250-
Agra(UP)20.00-76.192774.503800375012.76
Achnera(UP)15.00-50223.00360036002.86
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)12.005057.503725378014.26
Barabanki(UP)11.00-21.4336.0039503990NC
Auraiya(UP)10.00NC179.00370038258.82
Kosikalan(UP)10.00-94.44350.003800380013.10
Hardoi(UP)10.00-28.57118.5040503860-2.64
Saharanpur(UP)8.00NC86.00420042002.19
Gazipur(UP)7.00105.8850.50427043501.67
Raath(UP)7.00-4437.0034503450-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)6.00-60522.004300415013.16
Buland Shahr(UP)6.0050039.004210421023.82
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC50.703650365012.31
Haathras(UP)5.00-93.75138.503800360016.03
Badayoun(UP)4.00-50214.504220410021.97
Khurja(UP)4.00166.6758.904215421023.97
Milak(UP)4.0017.6513.4041604250-
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.561.00424543751.07
Devariya(UP)3.50-36.3678.20426542605.44
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2945.00425042500.95
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-4043.00423042500.71
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)3.0066.6710.3040003900-
Rasda(UP)3.005033.5042004340-
Chandausi(UP)2.50-16.6719.004200422513.21
Dankaur(UP)2.50108.339.6043124256-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5066.6742.5042004200-
Pilibhit(UP)2.40-4078.504280428020.56
Mainpuri(UP)2.402033.203770365015.29
Basti(UP)2.10-73.7534.60424042450.95
Etawah(UP)2.00NC40.50380039002.70
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC21.70403040305.36
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-93.33176.003740385015.08
Bahraich(UP)1.80508.10404039605.62
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC15.00398039504.33
Bharthna(UP)1.50-7018.803700360010.45
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-53.3328.60424042204.56
Bharwari(UP)1.40754.4042004240-
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-6022.103760384015.69
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-7.6918.80424042400.95
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC12.50420041506.06
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.20NC28.2042004200NC
Fatehpur(UP)1.0066.6717.30403040004.68
Unnao(UP)1.00NC11.00415040754.40
Puranpur(UP)1.00-7511.5042504310-
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC4.00423042105.22
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC18.50420042005.00
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.293.00422542503.05
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-33.338.0039503900-
Gadaura(UP)0.60-14.296.80410041002.50
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)40.0060402.00950092502.15
Aligarh(UP)30.00-25670.009800950016.67
Etawah(UP)12.0050194.50960096504.35
Haathras(UP)10.00150253.009500940011.76
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.6773.00980098001.03
Hardoi(UP)6.0013.2148.40992099300.40
Pilibhit(UP)4.80NC78.40952093007.57
Pratapgarh(UP)3.5016.6729.0010500105005.32
Auraiya(UP)3.202817.90920096005.75
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.2939.0010145100502.68
Gazipur(UP)3.0010032.1010000101301.01
Bahraich(UP)2.804016.8010700103007.54
Bharthna(UP)2.201016.80960096005.49
Allahabad(UP)2.00-2029.0098509800-0.10
Milak(UP)2.00-9.097.8096509600-
Kayamganj(UP)1.80NC34.50955094008.22
Mainpuri(UP)1.802024.70910090501.22
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.70-5.566.70980095506.52
Rura(UP)1.505044.40820080002.50
Paliakala(UP)1.308.3314.10986097507.35
Achalda(UP)1.20NC22.0092009500-
Raath(UP)1.10-15.386.5091009000-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6726.90925094503.93
Fatehpur(UP)1.002517.80972596005.48
Kasganj(UP)1.00-5023.5091609100-0.97
Puwaha(UP)1.0066.678.80930091503.33
Bindki(UP)0.90-4019.10966098303.87
Rudauli(UP)0.80-93.8523.701050010510-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-41.6713.201100011000-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.70-41.6720.00925094001.65
Charra(UP)0.60-33.332.1094608760-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-6013.1010000101001.83
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Raath(UP)2.00-33.3335.0082007900-
