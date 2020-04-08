Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:02:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)1625.00-68.3528716.0066007050-17.50
Arasikere(Kar)845.00-5.0629412.00230002200061.12
Madathukulam(TN)26.40-20333.80280028004.67
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC370.0017950179501.70
GroundNutOil
Kustagi(Kar)21.0060024.0053005250-
H.B. Halli(Kar)5.001507.0053004800-
Linseed
Fatehabad(Har)1.3062.52.1015001800-
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)842.0036.254221.00380038008.57
Aligarh(UP)60.00201690.003800405013.43
Barhaj(UP)44.00-8.33470.0042404240-0.70
Mathura(UP)26.00-13.33363.003810380013.73
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-21.88447.00423042303.68
Auraiya(UP)15.0050209.00368037008.24
Ghaziabad(UP)15.007.14137.00420042002.44
Kosikalan(UP)15.0050380.003850380014.58
Agra(UP)13.00-352800.503800380012.76
Hardoi(UP)11.0010140.5041004050-1.44
Achnera(UP)10.00-33.33243.00370036005.71
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)10.00-16.6777.503740372514.72
Saharanpur(UP)9.0012.5104.00425042003.41
Gazipur(UP)8.0014.2966.50423042700.71
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-28.5744.00390038400.26
Ballia(UP)3.504055.50420043503.70
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.2967.00424042450.95
Muradabad(UP)3.00-50103.004240420017.78
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.2984.20426042655.32
Mainpuri(UP)3.002539.203780377015.60
Rasda(UP)3.00NC39.5041804200-
Milak(UP)3.00-2519.4042004160-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.6748.00422542300.60
Basti(UP)2.5019.0539.60424042400.95
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025181.003770374016.00
Pilibhit(UP)2.20-8.3382.904260428020.00
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC25.70404540305.75
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-2046.5042004200-
Etawah(UP)1.50-2543.50380038002.70
Farukhabad(UP)1.502525.103760376015.69
Fatehpur(UP)1.505020.30402040304.42
Madhoganj(UP)1.502517.804115405022.84
Puranpur(UP)1.404014.3042254250-
Akbarpur(UP)1.40-30195.20401040004.97
Gondal(UP)1.30NC28.70395039602.86
Bharwari(UP)1.10-21.436.6042104200-
Bahraich(UP)1.00-44.4410.10395040403.27
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-28.5730.60425042404.81
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.6714.50421042006.31
Balrampur(UP)0.80NC2.40395039003.27
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)37.00-7.5476.00948095001.94
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC730.00900098007.14
Haathras(UP)20.00100293.00920095008.24
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00NC218.00950092004.40
Etawah(UP)9.50-20.83213.50960096004.35
Hardoi(UP)7.0016.6762.40994099200.61
Ajuha(UP)6.00-14.2985.00980098001.03
Pilibhit(UP)4.50-6.2587.40955095207.91
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.6739.1010000100001.01
Auraiya(UP)2.50-21.8822.90940092008.05
Bahraich(UP)2.50-10.7121.8010600107006.53
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.6744.0010150101452.73
Milak(UP)2.201012.2096509650-
Mainpuri(UP)2.0011.1128.70912091001.45
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.6737.50957595508.50
Fatehpur(UP)1.303020.40973097255.53
Etah(UP)1.20-2027.40915090502.23
Rura(UP)1.10-26.6746.6079008200-1.25
Banda(UP)1.00NC13.50934093251.85
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC28.90925092503.93
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6724.0092209200-
Naanpara(UP)1.0042.8615.201080011000-
Bindki(UP)0.90NC20.90965096603.76
Kasganj(UP)0.80-2025.1091709160-0.86
Puwaha(UP)0.80-2010.40930093003.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60-14.2921.20925092501.65
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)18.0028.5797.0034002950-
Published on April 08, 2020
