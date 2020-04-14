Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
GroundNutOil
H.B. Halli(Kar)11.0012018.0053005300-
Mustard
Shahjahanpur(UP)55.00NC165.0042954245288.69
Barhaj(UP)47.006.82564.0042504240-0.47
Kandi(WB)5.00NC30.10365037209.94
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)41.00-18271.8096559265-
Rura(UP)1.5036.3649.60820079002.50
Published on April 14, 2020
