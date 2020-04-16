Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Kumta(Kar)1985.0032.333485.002266020000-
Mumbai(Mah)511.00322.319016.002000170048.15
Pollachi(TN)53.40790199.772740274013.69
Thodupuzha(Ker)5.00-16.6789.002500240038.89
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC76.002020020000-0.49
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC110.001680016800-1.18
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC28.001630016550-1.51
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC190.0024002200NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC67.504300400026.47
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)21.2064.09147.52108601017522.78
Arasikere(Kar)21.00-58.82212.001100011243-
Mandya(Kar)11.00-52.1749.001000010000-
Thodupuzha(Ker)5.00-58.33221.001060010500-1.85
GroundNutOil
Davangere(Kar)92.00-92.005287--
Kottur(Kar)69.00331.25170.0057114634-
Mundaragi(Kar)67.00103.03299.005733548253.33
Yadgir(Kar)56.00833.331579.0056475930-
Savanur(Kar)23.00-8123.005360405242.93
Shorapur(Kar)16.00-16.005909--
Bellary(Kar)12.00-12.005851--
H.B. Halli(Kar)11.00NC29.0053005300-
Shahapur(Kar)1.00-1.005319--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00400469.005250536021.11
Fatehabad(Har)1.407.693.5013001500-
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)835.00-0.835891.00380038008.57
Nagaram(Raj)278.30-57.451371.503950341019.30
Kekri(Raj)155.00-310.003890--
Khair(UP)70.00-41.67590.503750340015.38
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.671790.003800380013.43
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00733.33622.00390043002.63
Barhaj(UP)46.00-2.13656.0042504250-0.47
Jaunpur(UP)38.0052523.00420042302.94
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00133.33207.00430042004.88
Hapur(UP)35.0075263.0042004220-0.71
Ujhani(UP)35.00-82.5331.503950400015.50
Lucknow(UP)34.00-26.09669.00396041000.89
Hasanpur(UP)33.0022.22242.0042504220-
Tundla(UP)32.00-94.71744.503770368012.54
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-78.571378.003980372014.37
Mathura(UP)29.0011.54421.003820381014.03
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.0011.11233.5040804250-0.49
Shamli(UP)20.00-16.67150.50420042001.94
Kosikalan(UP)17.0013.33414.003800385013.10
Rawatsar(Raj)16.00-32.003630--
Agra(UP)15.0015.382830.503750380011.28
Hardoi(UP)13.0018.18166.5039004100-6.25
Saharanpur(UP)12.0033.33128.00420042502.19
Bijay Nagar(Raj)11.90-76.5774.603800340018.75
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-20.003850--
Mumbai(Mah)9.00125110.007000700016.67
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)8.50-1594.503775374015.80
Sitapur(UP)7.50-42.31132.903900352013.04
Khurja(UP)6.005070.904218421524.06
Surajgarh(Raj)5.50-11.003800--
Jagnair(UP)5.3065.6246.50370038508.19
Kayamganj(UP)4.0060189.003800377015.50
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-5077.0039803790-
Azamgarh(UP)3.805255.60423042250.71
Mirzapur(UP)3.5016.6774.0041004240-2.38
Amroha(UP)3.00-66.6720.0042304200-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-8540.403900390014.71
Charra(UP)2.80-53.3355.603790351011.47
Milak(UP)2.80-6.6725.0042004200-
Dankaur(UP)2.60414.8043004312-
Basti(UP)2.50NC44.60424042400.95
Etawah(UP)2.5066.6748.50382538003.38
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-5.004200--
Soharatgarh(UP)2.50108.3323.80424542401.07
Raath(UP)2.50-64.2942.0035803450-
Rasda(UP)2.50-16.6744.5042304180-
Akbarpur(UP)2.1050199.40402040105.24
Shimoga(Kar)2.001005.0036005150-
Muradabad(UP)2.00-33.33107.004225424017.36
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-66.6743.004215421023.97
Ajuha(UP)2.0010018.50410042103.54
Gazipur(UP)2.00-7570.50423042300.71
Madhoganj(UP)2.0033.3321.803980411518.81
Tulsipur(UP)2.0015012.0039503950-
Bharwari(UP)2.0081.8210.6040004210-
Bharthna(UP)2.0033.3322.803750370011.94
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010031.00400040006.67
Jangipura(UP)2.00-2021.60423043200.71
Gondal(UP)1.8038.4632.30395039502.86
Bahraich(UP)1.808013.70396039503.53
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC18.00397039804.06
Partaval(UP)1.50508.1042504225-
Achalda(UP)1.202018.603800380025.00
Pilibhit(UP)1.10-5085.104320426021.69
Auraiya(UP)1.00-93.33211.003820368012.35
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-8052.703650365012.31
Unnao(UP)1.00NC13.0039754150NC
Meerut(UP)1.00-505.00420044102.44
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00NC32.60425042504.81
Puranpur(UP)1.00-28.5716.3043104225-
Utraula(UP)0.60NC6.4039503960-
Dadri(UP)0.60-256.00423042500.71
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-1.203980-30.49
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC790.00900090007.14
Meerut(UP)27.008199.0094209560-
Saharanpur(UP)27.00-27.03530.00940094801.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00108.33448.50940095000.86
Shamli(UP)24.00-31.43218.00940092002.17
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33129.0093309430-0.53
Ghaziabad(UP)17.006.25252.00950095004.40
Etawah(UP)12.0026.32237.50960096004.35
Ajuha(UP)8.0033.33101.00985098001.55
Hardoi(UP)7.00NC76.4098009940-0.81
Pilibhit(UP)6.8051.11101.00958095508.25
Haathras(UP)6.00-70305.009400920010.59
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6770.00940093001.62
Sitapur(UP)4.20-70103.509700865010.23
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-28.5734.0010750105007.82
Gazipur(UP)2.50-28.5744.109980100000.81
Safdarganj(UP)2.5066.6738.501052010500-
Bharthna(UP)2.20NC21.20970096006.59
Bahraich(UP)2.10-1626.0010600106006.53
Auraiya(UP)1.80-2826.509600940010.34
Milak(UP)1.80-18.1815.8096609650-
Etah(UP)1.6033.3330.60910091501.68
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2020.009980101200.81
Farukhabad(UP)1.505031.90955092507.30
Kasganj(UP)1.5087.528.1091109170-1.51
Puwaha(UP)1.5087.513.40940093004.44
Kayamganj(UP)1.50NC40.50955095757.61
Bindki(UP)1.2033.3323.30965096503.76
Paliakala(UP)1.20-7.6916.50982098605.03
Rura(UP)1.00-33.3351.6080008200NC
Mawana(UP)0.80-2022.6093909490-
Gurusarai(UP)0.80NC2.4095509500-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.8033.3314.7010000100001.83
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2016.801050010800-
Banda(UP)0.70-3014.90940093402.51
Charra(UP)0.60NC3.3089809460-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Thiryagadurgam(TN)6.00-6.0010749--
Mumbai(Mah)4.00300208.001500018000-
Manalurpet(TN)3.00-3.009918-3.05
Soyabean
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00300355.005380530024.54
Nandura(Mah)8.00-8.003675--
Sunflower
Shikaripura(Kar)86.00-86.003500--
Nargunda(Kar)53.00194.44150.0037003400-
Bellary(Kar)12.002044.1038934201-1.34
Mundaragi(Kar)12.00200148.0038953324-2.28
Kottur(Kar)2.00-86.6764.0039283891-
Davangere(Kar)1.00-1.003762--
Koppal(Kar)1.00-1.003658--
Published on April 16, 2020
