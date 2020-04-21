Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Thara(Guj)202.02213.79446.1136883710-27.22
Palanpur(Guj)202.001583.33419.6036553825-27.65
Vadgam(Guj)71.70146.39110.9036583720-27.56
Kalol(Guj)28.5040.3954.8037753670-
Taloda(Guj)12.00-51.2237.8036933683-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)8.88118.1821.1436503702-
Dhansura(Guj)5.00-16.6717.0037603665-25.91
Kapadvanj(Guj)3.50-3.503525--
Umreth(Guj)1.00-1.003475--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.0039003800-4.88
Dahod(Guj)0.60-1.503500--19.54
CoconutOil
Bhadravathi(Kar)7628.00408.539128.00168309000-11.42
Udupi(Kar)5340.00-5340.0015000--
Bangalore(Kar)3650.0048.9877820.00150001850042.86
Arasikere(Kar)800.00-5.3330212.001249023000-12.50
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00-2600.0014000-75.00
Hosadurga(Kar)400.00-400.0014500--
Tumkur(Kar)300.00-300.0013000--
Malur(Kar)200.00-200.0010000--
Pollachi(TN)6.00-88.76205.77261027408.30
Negamam(TN)5.40NC280.353000315013.21
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC26.80390043008.33
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC30.0016850163001.81
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00-1.001500--
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC195.0024002400NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)4.00-66.67307.5035503550-4.05
Copra
Nagamangala(Kar)80.00-80.0011000--
Pethappampatti(TN)24.85-35.95104.15100008900-1.48
Mandya(Kar)20.0081.8269.001000010000-
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-801274.931095010800-3.10
Pongalur(TN)7.25-57.259600--
Tumkur(Kar)4.00-4.0010500--
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.00-40185.5095509550-10.33
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC11.001155012950-39.69
Salem(TN)0.51-0.5110800--
GroundNutOil
Koppal(Kar)245.006025249.0052284989-
Mundaragi(Kar)121.0080.6420.005555573348.57
Kottur(Kar)81.0017.39251.0053805711-
Kustagi(Kar)68.00223.8192.0057315300-
Davangere(Kar)41.00-55.43133.0048365287-
Kurinchipadi(TN)37.60-37.608358--
Rona(Kar)27.00-27.005600--
Tindivanam(TN)14.7083.75308.9067426498-0.03
Shorapur(Kar)12.00-2528.0054515909-
Lingasugur(Kar)10.0011.1119.0058605500-
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)9.50-9.504851--
Cuddalore(TN)7.43-7.438215--
Sevur(TN)5.36-44.34381.835750535015.00
Bellary(Kar)5.00-93.5182.0060335074-
Cheyyar(TN)4.07-59.38137.468520627836.08
Gadag(Kar)4.00-119.004500-38.12
Thirukovilur(TN)4.002525.608500704331.56
Savanur(Kar)2.00-91.3125.005182536038.19
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00150168.408618787434.57
Shahapur(Kar)1.00NC2.0053195319-
Shrimushnam(TN)0.67-1.498211--
Vellore(TN)0.52-71.899.938500710011.84
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-22.22793.00117501150029.83
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0050484.005300525022.26
Maudaha(UP)10.00233.3349.80441044008.89
Karvi(UP)7.507.14117.10454044008.87
Fatehabad(Har)1.507.145.0010001300-
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)925.0010.787741.00380038008.57
Nagaram(Raj)692.10148.692755.703845395016.13
Baran(Raj)400.00-800.003805--
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)273.20-546.403631--
Goluwala(Raj)205.506750414.00366439717.20
Morena(MP)154.10-308.203800-1.88
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)143.00-59.941427.603971364117.14
Bangalore(Kar)136.002166.67368.0054005400-12.90
Vijaypur(MP)129.40-258.803740--
Khair(UP)120.0071.43830.503750375015.38
Aligarh(UP)60.00201910.003800380013.43
Jaunpur(UP)54.0042.11631.00425042004.17
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00NC722.00391539003.03
Lucknow(UP)42.0023.53753.00396039600.89
Barhaj(UP)42.00-8.7740.0042604250-0.23
Suratgarh(Raj)41.30-82.603660-3.07
Dausa(Raj)38.00-76.003725--
Hapur(UP)35.00NC333.00425042000.47
Maudaha(UP)35.0025080.004425370028.26
Kotputli(Raj)34.30-68.603600--
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC1438.003930398012.93
Sri Madhopur(Raj)28.202069.2360.40358437508.74
Mathura(UP)27.00-6.9475.003810382013.73
Tundla(UP)27.00-15.62798.503760377012.24
Kusmee(Cht)26.80-53.603350--
Beawar(Raj)25.30602.78167.903750355011.11
Shamli(UP)24.0020198.50420042001.94
Agra(UP)23.0053.332876.503780375012.17
Bharuasumerpur(UP)22.00-45330.0037003700-
Hasanpur(UP)20.00-39.39282.0042204250-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC273.50435040806.10
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.10-96.42626.40370036255.71
Achnera(UP)17.0070277.00370037004.23
Khanpur(Raj)15.00-93.55420.50372536943.10
Dindori(MP)14.651992.8685.04361533006.32
Barmer(Raj)13.90-27.803700--
Kurud(Cht)11.70-23.403500--
Barabanki(UP)10.00-9.0956.0039503950NC
Hardoi(UP)10.00-23.08186.5040003900-3.85
Sikar(Raj)9.40-18.803850-8.45
Saharanpur(UP)9.00-25146.00420042002.19
Sitapur(UP)8.3010.67149.503925390013.77
Kosikalan(UP)8.00-52.94430.003740380011.31
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)7.50-11.76109.503760377515.34
Pukhrayan(UP)7.505059.0038253900-1.67
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.00-41.1888.603780380018.13
Haathras(UP)6.8036152.103850380017.56
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-4032.0038003850-
Khurja(UP)5.50-8.3381.904210421823.82
Ujhani(UP)5.30-84.86342.104000395016.96
Sultanpur(UP)5.0066.6728.00393038506.94
Jhijhank(UP)4.5012.586.0039503980-
Tulsipur(UP)4.0010020.0039503950-
Kandi(WB)4.00-2038.103700365011.45
Naugarh(UP)3.50-79.4124.0042004235NC
Kayamganj(UP)3.50-12.5196.003820380016.11
Pratapgarh(UP)3.0010024.00395039703.54
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-21.0561.60423042300.71
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25220.504100422018.50
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.2961.50422042004.20
Charra(UP)3.007.1461.603790379011.47
Shikohabad(UP)3.0020058.703680365013.23
Devariya(UP)3.00NC90.20424042604.82
Rasda(UP)3.002050.5042104230-
Etawah(UP)2.50NC53.50382538253.38
Milak(UP)2.50-10.7130.0042004200-
Khujner(MP)2.20-81.5116.303750344011.61
Faizabad(UP)2.201030.10400040454.58
Bahraich(UP)2.0011.1117.70395039603.27
Basti(UP)2.00-2048.6042004240NC
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-2027.8042004245NC
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC47.004210421523.82
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-33.3343.203750378014.68
Dankaur(UP)2.00-23.0818.8042754300-
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC26.803800375013.43
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC35.00400040006.67
Gondal(UP)1.70-5.5635.70395039502.86
Rampur(UP)1.70-1515.404240420013.37
Meerut(UP)1.50508.00415042001.22
Madhoganj(UP)1.50-2524.803975398018.66
Thara(Guj)1.44-88.1522.003742363810.06
Achalda(UP)1.20NC21.003800380025.00
Pilibhit(UP)1.209.0987.504200432018.31
Gazipur(UP)1.20-4072.90435042303.57
Bharwari(UP)1.20-4013.0041504000-
Katwa(WB)1.20-33.3310.004200400010.53
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.10-8.3330.4042004200NC
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-507.0039503600-
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC213.003800382011.76
Kishunpur(UP)1.00-95.4599.00340034009.68
Mawana(UP)1.00-23.083.3042004280-
Partaval(UP)1.00-33.3310.1042554250-
Ajuha(UP)1.00-5020.50420041006.06
Puranpur(UP)1.00NC18.3042404310-
Dadri(UP)1.0066.678.00423042300.71
Naanpara(UP)1.00-37.521.7040004150-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.00-16.677.304200400013.51
Farukhabad(UP)0.80-46.6726.703830376017.85
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-46.6721.90401540204.29
Chandoli(UP)0.60-254.20443542255.34
Khatra(WB)0.60-45.4513.8042004100NC
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)44.0062.96618.00940094001.08
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC850.00860090002.38
Meerut(UP)27.00NC253.0094509420-
Shamli(UP)25.004.17268.00940094002.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)23.00-8494.50940094000.86
Haathras(UP)20.00233.33345.009400940010.59
Hapur(UP)18.50-7.5166.00942593300.48
Etawah(UP)13.008.33263.50955096003.80
Raath(UP)10.00809.0926.5091009100-
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC117.00980098501.03
Pilibhit(UP)7.002.94115.00958095808.25
Hardoi(UP)6.50-7.1489.4098409800-0.40
Dadri(UP)6.002082.00940094001.62
Sitapur(UP)5.5030.95114.509800970011.36
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50NC39.0010800107508.32
Allahabad(UP)2.502534.0098009850-0.61
Bharthna(UP)2.5013.6426.20965097006.04
Milak(UP)2.3027.7820.4096309660-
Rampur(UP)2.005.2615.10950092506.44
Gazipur(UP)2.00-2048.10998099800.81
Bahraich(UP)1.60-23.8129.2010400106004.52
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC34.90950095506.74
Kasganj(UP)1.50NC31.1091409110-1.19
Mawana(UP)1.5087.525.6094159390-
Kayamganj(UP)1.50NC43.50955095507.61
Rura(UP)1.505054.60870080008.75
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-2531.70905091200.67
Auraiya(UP)1.30-27.7829.109650960010.92
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.202010.7092009200-
Paliakala(UP)1.20NC18.90981098204.92
Charra(UP)1.0066.675.3086008980-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0822.40972097305.42
Achalda(UP)1.00NC26.0096009220-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-6040.501052010520-
Bindki(UP)0.90-2525.10966096503.87
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.9012.516.509960100001.43
Puwaha(UP)0.80-46.6715.00955094006.11
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC18.401045010500-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60NC22.40960092505.49
NeemSeed
Tumkur(Kar)12.00-24.002500--
Safflower
Bidar(Kar)2.00-2.003800--2.56
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC2.00370938373.55
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Ulundurpettai(TN)28.00-28.0010478--
Bangalore(Kar)25.001150294.00133501125016.09
Thiryagadurgam(TN)13.60126.6719.601105010749-
Jayamkondam(TN)9.00111.7620.101028611711-
Manalurpet(TN)5.9096.678.9090379918-6.10
Chinnasalem(TN)5.30-5.307900--
Tindivanam(TN)2.70-3.309002--15.41
Sangarapuram(TN)2.40-2.4010149--1.93
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-50250.5090009000-10.00
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)0.70-41.6722.4052005400-22.39
Katwa(WB)0.60-4032.7052005400-23.53
Soyabean
Dharwar(Kar)42.00-42.003680--
Haveri(Kar)21.00-53.33231.0038273600-
Bangalore(Kar)15.0040037.0049005050-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-40367.005300538022.69
Kundagol(Kar)6.00-6.003500--
Khanpur(Raj)5.00-97.33281.50362438252.81
Basava Kalayana(Kar)2.00-2.003648--
Bidar(Kar)2.00-95.12148.00375039001.90
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)73.0037.74223.0038003700-
Soundati(Kar)16.00-16.003700--
Kottur(Kar)15.0065079.0041513928-
Mundaragi(Kar)10.00-16.67158.0037523895-5.87
Bellary(Kar)5.00-58.3349.1037633893-4.64
Davangere(Kar)1.00NC2.0034513762-
Published on April 21, 2020
