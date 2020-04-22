Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)266.0031.68685.6036803655-27.16
Thara(Guj)153.18-24.18599.2937123688-26.74
Vadgam(Guj)58.20-18.83169.1037023658-26.69
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)40.90-57.4353.9037003720-27.09
Dhansura(Guj)10.0010027.0036503760-28.08
Mansa(Guj)6.58155.0415.1937103725-27.40
Kapadvanj(Guj)5.0042.868.5035253525-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)4.07-54.1725.2136753650-
Dehgam(Guj)3.40-44.2632.6036073610-29.02
Umreth(Guj)1.10102.1034753475-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC65.0039003900-4.88
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)762.00-53.1129478.0060256600-24.69
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC110.0018001800-
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC380.0017750179500.57
Pollachi(TN)6.00NC211.77261026108.30
Negamam(TN)5.40NC285.753100300016.98
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC112.501680016800-1.18
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC200.0024002400NC
Thrissur(Ker)2.0010013.604050395019.12
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC69.004300430026.47
Copra
Pethappampatti(TN)17.25-30.58121.40950010000-6.40
Pongalur(TN)7.452.7664.7096009600-
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)125.003.31545.005406555544.58
Kustagi(Kar)43.00-36.76135.0056755731-
Bellary(Kar)29.00480111.0057956033-
Tindivanam(TN)17.5019.05326.4065946742-2.22
Vikkiravandi(TN)16.00166.67263.20550049505.06
H.B. Halli(Kar)12.009.0941.0057005300-
Cheyyar(TN)10.00145.7147.468439852034.79
Sevur(TN)3.43-36.01385.265600575012.00
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60-20170.008636861834.85
HongeSeed
Tumkur(Kar)6.00-6.002500--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0033.33504.005150530018.80
Maudaha(UP)15.005064.80442544109.26
Karvi(UP)5.00-33.33122.10446545407.07
Fatehabad(Har)1.9026.676.9010001000-
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)900.00-2.79541.00380038008.57
Rawla(Raj)334.90-669.803633--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)143.00NC1713.603968397117.05
Suratgarh(Raj)66.7061.5216.0035503660-0.03
Jaunpur(UP)65.0020.37761.00427542504.78
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.0020842.00390039152.63
Shahjahanpur(UP)55.00NC275.0042204295281.90
Hasanpur(UP)53.00165388.0042004220-
Ramanujganj(Cht)52.801220109.6044254200-
Maudaha(UP)48.0037.14176.004425442528.26
Lucknow(UP)46.009.52845.00394039600.38
Mungawali(MP)44.90308.18100.803550317014.52
Dausa(Raj)36.30-4.47148.6035703725-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671508.003920393012.64
Beawar(Raj)31.9026.09231.703750375011.11
Shamli(UP)30.0025258.50418042001.46
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-28.57257.00425043003.66
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00233.33109.0038003825-2.31
Mathura(UP)25.00-7.41525.003790381013.13
Agra(UP)23.00NC2922.503780378012.17
Kotputli(Raj)19.00-44.61106.6036003600-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.401.66663.20367537005.00
Achnera(UP)18.005.88313.00375037005.63
Surajgarh(Raj)17.00209.0945.0038253800-
Khanpur(Raj)11.00-26.67442.50376537254.21
Saharanpur(UP)11.0022.22168.00420042002.19
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.0042.86108.603700378015.63
Barmer(Raj)9.90-28.7847.6036103700-
Sitapur(UP)8.502.41166.503920392513.62
Kosikalan(UP)8.00NC446.003760374011.90
Khurja(UP)6.009.0993.904208421023.76
Jhijhank(UP)6.0033.3398.0039603950-
Muskara(UP)5.60-50120.5044253650-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)5.50-26.67120.503785376016.10
Naugarh(UP)5.0042.8634.0041504200-1.19
Sultanpur(UP)5.00NC38.00395039307.48
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-16.6742.0038203800-
Khujner(MP)4.70113.6425.70360037507.14
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3369.50421042203.95
Kishunpur(UP)4.00300107.00340034009.68
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.2982.00425041001.19
Kayamganj(UP)4.0014.29204.003830382016.41
Madhoganj(UP)4.00166.6732.803980397518.81
Akbarpur(UP)3.5066.67206.40400040204.71
Rasda(UP)3.5016.6757.5042004210-
Devariya(UP)3.206.6796.60423542404.70
Amroha(UP)3.00NC26.0042104230-
Auraiya(UP)3.00200219.003780380011.18
Basti(UP)3.005054.6042004200NC
Tulsipur(UP)3.00-2526.0039753950-
Milak(UP)3.002036.0042004200-
Charra(UP)2.80-6.6767.203850379013.24
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.6766.60423042300.71
Muradabad(UP)2.5025112.004210422516.94
Mainpuri(UP)2.502548.203760375014.98
Sahiyapur(UP)2.2012037.00420042503.58
Dindori(MP)2.10-85.6789.24350036152.94
Badayoun(UP)2.00-33.33224.504150410019.94
Bahraich(UP)2.00NC21.70395039503.27
Etawah(UP)2.00-2057.50384038253.78
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.0934.10400040004.58
Gazipur(UP)2.0066.6776.90435043503.57
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC39.00395040005.33
Bharwari(UP)1.805016.6040704150-
Vadgam(Guj)1.70-89.2420.903725364212.20
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2024.80435042303.57
Gondal(UP)1.50-11.7638.70395039502.86
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-5027.00396039503.80
Fatehpur(UP)1.5087.524.90401040154.16
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50-2550.004200421023.53
Puranpur(UP)1.404021.1041604240-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.4027.2733.2042004200NC
Pilibhit(UP)1.308.3390.104170420017.46
Partaval(UP)1.202012.5042554255-
Ajuha(UP)1.202022.90420042006.06
Naanpara(UP)1.202024.1040004000-
Khatra(WB)1.2010016.2042004200NC
Mawana(UP)1.10105.5041704200-
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.00-97.3747.0031003300-6.06
Farukhabad(UP)1.002528.703825383017.69
Katwa(WB)1.00-16.6712.004200420010.53
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC20.50420042005.00
Chandoli(UP)0.8033.335.80443044355.23
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)0.80-208.904200420013.51
Utraula(UP)0.7016.677.8040003950-
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)49.0019.51369.8096509655-
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-9.09698.00940094001.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0030.43554.50940094000.86
Shamli(UP)27.008322.00940094002.17
Meerut(UP)24.50-9.26302.0093609450-
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-5.88284.00950095004.40
Haathras(UP)15.00-25375.009500940011.76
Etawah(UP)11.00-15.38285.50955095503.80
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5135.00980098001.03
Pilibhit(UP)6.50-7.14128.00961095808.59
Sitapur(UP)6.2012.73126.909750980010.80
Vishalpur(UP)4.00110.5318.40952591506.13
Pratapgarh(UP)3.002045.0010850108008.83
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC39.0098509800-0.10
Gazipur(UP)2.502553.1099009980NC
Bahraich(UP)2.2037.533.6010400104004.52
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3338.90950095006.74
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010044.50990010520-
Jangipura(UP)2.002524.00993099800.30
Milak(UP)2.00-13.0424.4096309630-
Kasganj(UP)1.802034.7091009140-1.62
Kayamganj(UP)1.802047.10950095507.04
Paliakala(UP)1.805022.50972098103.96
Mainpuri(UP)1.606.6734.90905090500.67
Auraiya(UP)1.5015.3832.109600965010.34
Banda(UP)1.50114.2917.90942094002.73
Etah(UP)1.50-6.2533.60912091001.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.303025.00970097205.21
Naanpara(UP)1.205020.801040010450-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-16.6712.7092009200-
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3327.6094309415-
Puwaha(UP)1.002517.00955095506.11
Achalda(UP)1.00NC28.0095009600-
Charra(UP)0.90-107.1086108600-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.90NC18.30995099601.32
Bindki(UP)0.80-11.1126.70965096603.76
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-253.6096009550-
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.294.50930091001.64
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Thiryagadurgam(TN)20.0047.0639.601114311050-
Chinnasalem(TN)10.90105.6616.2080007900-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)6.00300256.5088009000-12.00
Tindivanam(TN)4.6070.377.9088829002-16.54
Sangarapuram(TN)3.4041.675.801014910149-1.93
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00-1.009961--3.53
Katwa(WB)0.7016.6733.4052005200-23.53
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)0.60-14.2923.0052005200-22.39
Soyabean
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0066.67387.005150530019.21
Dahod(Guj)2.80-94.21875.70375035800.40
Udaipura(Raj)0.70-58.8261.40355034507.58
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)65.00-10.96288.0036003800-
Mundaragi(Kar)4.00-60162.0037063752-7.02
Suva(DillSeed)
Thara(Guj)0.54-1.084125--29.79
Published on April 22, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil