Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dehgam(Guj)5.7067.6538.3036823607-33.44
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)8.00-20388.001745017750-1.13
Mustard
Bharuasumerpur(UP)160.00627.27650.00360037009.09
Suratgarh(Raj)83.7025.49383.40362035509.46
Shahjahanpur(UP)47.00-14.55369.00420542202.94
Lucknow(UP)39.00-15.22923.0039003940-6.25
Jaunpur(UP)38.00-41.54837.00426042751.91
Barhaj(UP)38.00-9.52816.00426042601.67
Barmer(Raj)20.30105.0588.2037503610-
Achnera(UP)20.0011.11353.00365037501.39
Ghaziabad(UP)19.00-24295.00425042501.19
Durgapur(WB)9.20-8143.35425042507.59
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.00-40120.603830370015.02
Naugarh(UP)6.002046.0041404150-1.43
Asansol(WB)5.85-2.571.1943004250NC
Milak(UP)4.0033.3344.0042004200-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00NC31.8042004200NC
Ajuha(UP)1.502525.90420042009.09
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.507.1436.2042004200NC
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2027.30401540105.94
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC6.60422542000.60
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)40.00-18.37449.8096009650-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0056.25334.00950095004.40
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11151.00990098002.06
Durgapur(WB)7.20-15.2994.85985098000.25
Milak(UP)2.00NC28.4096109630-
Fatehpur(UP)1.6023.0828.20972097005.42
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.202015.1092009200-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.00-50259.5088008800-12.00
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)8.50203.57884.20382537503.38
Published on April 27, 2020
