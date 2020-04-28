Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC8.754800420026.32
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)36.00-36.0010500--
GroundNutOil
H.B. Halli(Kar)12.00NC53.0053005700-
Mustard
Suratgarh(Raj)151.5081686.40355236207.41
Lucknow(UP)48.0023.081019.0039253900-5.65
Barhaj(UP)34.00-10.53884.00426042601.67
Milak(UP)4.00NC52.0042004200-
Mustardoil
Milak(UP)2.00-32.409610--
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)5.00-92.31293.0038003600-
Published on April 28, 2020
