Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)140.7650.45652.3636003635-29.20
Vadgam(Guj)70.2020.62239.3037323702-26.10
Siddhpur(Guj)43.80-54.77235.4336303667-35.49
Unava(Guj)36.30426.0944.3037803725-25.52
Dhansura(Guj)20.0010047.0037303650-26.50
Khedbrahma(Guj)10.00233.3316.0037374025116.39
Dehgam(Guj)8.1042.1146.4037053682-33.03
Kapadvanj(Guj)5.00NC13.5035503525-31.40
Dhoraji(Guj)0.90-59.0910.8036303605-33.15
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)1850.00-49.3234530.00150001350066.67
Malur(Kar)1500.006501700.001000010000-
Kannur(Ker)8.00NC396.001745017450-1.13
Pollachi(TN)6.203.33217.972900261020.33
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC75.003550315024.56
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.5056.2545.30350035009.38
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC115.001500016800-11.76
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC205.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC70.503800430015.15
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)30.0065034.001000010500-
Arasikere(Kar)6.00-71.43218.001030011000-
GroundNutOil
Laxmeshwar(Kar)186.00675364.004015409123.20
Kolathur(TN)146.40-146.406100--
Mundaragi(Kar)113.00-9.6658.005128540637.15
Mahoba(UP)34.10-69.695284.4048004735-
Kustagi(Kar)25.00-41.86160.0058185675-
Bellary(Kar)19.50-32.76130.5054145795-
Yadgir(Kar)12.00-78.571591.0052205647-
Tindivanam(TN)4.50-74.29330.9064726594-10.61
Cheyyar(TN)4.30-57151.767965843927.22
Sivagiri(TN)3.00-3.006260-8.12
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00-80220.004250450013.33
Kallakurichi(TN)2.0025172.00814486369.15
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-20112.505230508024.38
HongeSeed
Tumkur(Kar)10.0066.6716.0025002500-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00NC524.005220515026.55
Maudaha(UP)9.00-4073.80445044259.88
Dindori(MP)4.90-30.784000--
Fatehabad(Har)4.00110.5310.9010001000-33.33
Karvi(UP)2.50-50124.60435044650.69
Mahoba(UP)1.80-35.7127.70440043854.51
Mustard
Nagaram(Raj)608.00-12.153971.703935384515.74
Samsabad(UP)578.00-35.7810697.003800380011.76
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)247.0072.732207.604055396817.91
Suratgarh(Raj)122.20-19.34930.80361535529.31
Agra(UP)100.00334.783122.503770378012.54
Patan(Guj)93.59670.29199.333975397810.42
Muskara(UP)51.30816.07223.1037504425-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-16.67942.003900390012.23
Lucknow(UP)49.002.081117.0039303925-5.53
Hapur(UP)45.0028.57423.0042304250NC
Jaunpur(UP)45.0018.42927.00425042601.67
Kosikalan(UP)45.00462.5536.003760376011.90
Aligarh(UP)40.00-33.331990.003900380016.42
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.291588.003920392014.29
Barhaj(UP)30.00-11.76944.00426042601.67
Shamli(UP)29.00-3.33316.50420041802.44
Tundla(UP)28.003.7854.503750376011.94
Siddhpur(Guj)26.95-72.38159.733962382513.95
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0031.58345.00425042501.19
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00NC159.003680380013.76
Lalitpur(UP)20.0052576.904425406030.15
Mathura(UP)20.00-20565.003780379014.55
Hasanpur(UP)19.00-64.15426.0042004200-
Beawar(Raj)17.60-44.83266.9030503750-12.86
Surajgarh(Raj)17.201.1879.403825382510.87
Achnera(UP)16.00-20385.00375036504.17
Narsinghgarh(MP)15.00140077.00345031007.81
Rura(UP)15.00-60713.6038003700NC
Hardoi(UP)10.00NC206.504000400019.76
Saharanpur(UP)9.00-18.18186.00420042002.19
Khujner(MP)7.1051.0639.903650360016.99
Jagnair(UP)6.3018.8759.103650370010.61
Sitapur(UP)6.30-25.88179.103920392013.62
Naugarh(UP)5.80-3.3357.6041204140-1.90
Ballia(UP)5.002579.50421042100.24
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)5.00-9.09130.503760378514.29
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00NC52.0038403820-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.00354.5514.20442542405.36
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-16.67108.0038503960-
Safdarganj(UP)5.0015049.00400039506.67
Madhoganj(UP)4.5012.541.803950398014.49
Tulsipur(UP)4.0033.3334.0040003975-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.80-36.67128.203750383012.61
Khurja(UP)3.60-40101.104211420820.83
Barmer(Raj)3.40-83.2595.0037253750-
Charra(UP)3.2014.2973.603900385018.18
Akbarpur(UP)3.20-8.57212.80401040002.82
Milak(UP)3.20-2058.4042004200-
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC51.0042004250NC
Auraiya(UP)3.00NC225.003800378013.77
Azamgarh(UP)3.002072.60423042300.48
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-2588.00427542501.18
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-25210.003880383014.79
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-4044.004010395011.39
Jangipura(UP)3.0087.530.80423043500.71
Bareilly(UP)2.6016055.20412542500.36
Atrauli(UP)2.50-64.2912.003840319020.38
Bahraich(UP)2.502526.70399039502.97
Etawah(UP)2.502562.503780384014.55
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50-16.6745.404210390023.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC10.0042004200-
Gazipur(UP)2.502581.90425043500.71
Dankaur(UP)2.502523.8043004275-
Faizabad(UP)2.402038.90404040005.62
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0033.3331.00395039603.54
Buland Shahr(UP)2.0033.3354.004210420018.59
Haathras(UP)2.00-70.59156.103800385011.76
Rasda(UP)2.00-42.8661.5042004200-
Gondal(UP)1.7013.3342.10395039508.82
Basti(UP)1.60-46.6757.80423042000.71
Fatehpur(UP)1.6033.3330.50403040156.33
Bharwari(UP)1.60-11.1119.8039404070-
Muradabad(UP)1.50-40115.004220421015.62
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC28.90395042002.60
Amroha(UP)1.20-6028.4042104210-
Puwaha(UP)1.20-2.409550--
Puranpur(UP)1.20-14.2923.5042004160-
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC26.5039804000-
Dindori(MP)1.00-52.3891.2434003500-5.56
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6723.003800380025.00
Meerut(UP)1.00-33.3310.00421041502.68
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6714.5042404255-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-5048.5042004200-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC22.504200420010.53
Farukhabad(UP)0.80-2030.303860382515.22
Vadgam(Guj)0.77-54.7122.443840372515.66
Utraula(UP)0.70NC9.2040004000-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)40.00NC778.00938094000.86
Shamli(UP)31.0014.81384.00936094001.74
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC910.00880086004.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00-10608.50937094000.54
Meerut(UP)23.00-6.12348.0093709360-
Jhargram(WB)23.00-8169.0010500102002.94
Hapur(UP)20.008.11206.00940094250.21
Haathras(UP)20.0033.33415.009400950010.59
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-36366.0085009500-6.59
Etawah(UP)8.00-27.27301.50953095503.59
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5165.00980099001.03
Hardoi(UP)6.00-7.69101.4098409840-0.40
Sitapur(UP)5.50-11.29137.909810975011.48
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0033.3353.0010825108508.58
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-8.009440--
Gazipur(UP)3.002059.1099009900NC
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC44.0098309850-0.30
Jangipura(UP)2.402028.8098709930-0.30
Bahraich(UP)2.10-4.5537.8010400104004.52
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2048.009935101500.56
Kayamganj(UP)1.80NC50.70952595007.32
Mainpuri(UP)1.8012.538.50912090501.45
Bindki(UP)1.8012530.30965096503.76
Fatehpur(UP)1.706.2531.60973097205.53
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.502518.1092009200-
Kasganj(UP)1.50-16.6737.7091009100-1.62
Rura(UP)1.50NC57.608800870010.00
Milak(UP)1.50-2535.4096109610-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-22.2225.30981097204.92
Auraiya(UP)1.30-13.3334.70955096009.77
Etah(UP)1.20-2036.00912091201.90
Puwaha(UP)1.202019.40960095506.67
Achalda(UP)1.202030.4095209500-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-5040.90955095007.30
Mawana(UP)1.00NC29.6093459430-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.0011.1120.30995099501.32
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6722.801040010400-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5046.50105009900-
Charra(UP)0.70-22.228.5087508610-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Mahoba(UP)12.1061.33487.3088709080-
Tindivanam(TN)3.50-23.9111.4089098882-17.43
Sangarapuram(TN)2.20-35.298.001017410149-3.10
Muskara(UP)2.00185.71133.2088908300-11.10
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-50261.0086008800-14.00
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)16.2090.59900.40385038254.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-50397.005220515010.13
Dongargaon(Cht)5.60-5.603584--
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.00-48.003600-7.46
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)49.00880342.0038003800-
Hirekerur(Kar)45.00-45.003700--
Mundaragi(Kar)6.0050168.0036643706-8.08
Published on April 29, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil