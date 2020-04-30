Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)356.00-356.003640--
Siddhpur(Guj)158.03260.8393.4635723630-36.52
Mehsana(Guj)105.20423.38135.9036903685-33.81
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)102.30813.39125.6036253625-27.14
Rajkot(Guj)72.00350220.0035503500-35.45
Vadgam(Guj)52.10-25.78291.4036923732-26.89
Unava(Guj)38.405.7982.7037003780-27.09
Dhansura(Guj)30.005077.0037753730-25.62
Dehgam(Guj)13.3064.259.7036223705-34.53
Kapadvanj(Guj)9.308622.8035503550-31.40
Khedbrahma(Guj)4.00-6020.0036953737113.95
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.0039003900-4.88
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)10.0025406.001745017450-1.13
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC117.501680015000-1.18
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC76.0016001600NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC32.0016850168501.81
Pollachi(TN)1.50-75.81219.472900290020.33
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-209.754800480026.32
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC210.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC72.003800380015.15
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-5014.604050405019.12
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)38.005.5674.001050010500-
Vellakkoil(TN)22.023.87169.54100351086013.45
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)110.00-2.65768.005304512841.86
Kolathur(TN)67.50-53.89213.9061006100-
Mahoba(UP)32.50-4.695316.9048404800-
Kustagi(Kar)9.00-64169.0054325818-
Avalurpet'(TN)8.00-71.43104.00794975317.78
Bellary(Kar)2.90-85.13133.4053415414-
Gingee(TN)1.20-70187.307524752911.37
Linseed
Dindori(MP)2.43-50.4133.2139004000-
Mustard
Tharad(Guj)715.40119133.331451.203975382515.89
Nagaram(Raj)618.201.685208.103930393515.59
Suratgarh(Raj)71.50-41.491073.803645361510.22
Khair(UP)65.00-45.83960.503750375013.64
Muskara(UP)61.0018.91345.1037003750-
Aligarh(UP)50.00252090.003950390017.91
Hapur(UP)50.0011.11523.0042304230NC
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00251688.003930392014.58
Lucknow(UP)43.00-12.241203.0039703930-4.57
Kosikalan(UP)40.00-11.11616.003700376010.12
Jaunpur(UP)38.00-15.561003.00426042501.91
Jagnair(UP)37.60496.83134.303650365010.61
Siddhpur(Guj)34.1726.79228.073960396213.89
Mahoba(UP)31.0010.71127.804425365032.49
Surajgarh(Raj)28.3064.53136.003825382510.87
Shamli(UP)27.00-6.9370.50420042002.44
Barhaj(UP)27.00-10998.00426042601.67
Merta City(Raj)26.60-53.203852-10.69
Ujhani(UP)25.00371.7392.10406040002.78
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00-20199.003670368013.45
Khujner(MP)16.00125.3571.903650365016.99
Lalitpur(UP)16.00-20108.904425442530.15
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-40375.00425042501.19
Beawar(Raj)14.20-19.32295.303875305010.71
Hardoi(UP)14.0040234.504050400021.26
Mehsana(Guj)12.20-57.3479.603950370015.33
Hasanpur(UP)12.00-36.84450.0042104200-
Saharanpur(UP)11.0022.22208.00420042002.19
Durgapur(WB)11.0019.57165.354400425011.39
Barmer(Raj)9.80188.24114.6037253725-
Asansol(WB)6.205.9883.59440043002.33
Ballia(UP)6.002091.50422042100.48
Naugarh(UP)6.003.4569.6041204120-1.90
Sitapur(UP)5.70-9.52190.503950392014.49
Auraiya(UP)5.0066.67235.003800380013.77
Azamgarh(UP)5.0066.6782.60422542300.36
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.00NC24.20442544255.36
Dindori(MP)4.0030099.2436003400NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.00-20138.503775376014.74
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.3396.00430042751.78
Kayamganj(UP)4.0033.33218.003840388013.61
Haathras(UP)4.00100164.103750380010.29
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-20116.0038403850-
Akbarpur(UP)4.0025220.80402040103.08
Khurja(UP)3.20-11.11107.504212421120.86
Gazipur(UP)3.002087.90425042500.71
Tulsipur(UP)3.00-2540.0040004000-
Jangipura(UP)2.60-13.3336.00425042301.19
Bahraich(UP)2.50NC31.70399039902.97
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50NC50.404210421023.82
Madhoganj(UP)2.50-44.4446.803980395015.36
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.20-42.11132.603830375015.02
Khedbrahma(Guj)2.00-4.003300-2.33
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.00-31.039.803800357511.76
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-33.3362.703720368011.04
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-1035.40421042000.24
Muradabad(UP)1.7013.33118.404220422015.62
Amroha(UP)1.6033.3331.6042204210-
Gondal(UP)1.40-17.6544.90395039508.82
Puranpur(UP)1.4016.6726.3041904200-
Bharwari(UP)1.30-18.7522.4039603940-
Basti(UP)1.20-2560.20422042300.48
Achalda(UP)1.202025.403800380025.00
Pilibhit(UP)1.20-7.6992.504195417017.51
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2031.30420039509.09
Farukhabad(UP)1.002532.303860386015.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-6012.0042004200-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-8051.00400040006.67
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00NC50.5042004200-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3328.1040003980-
Lalganj(UP)0.7016.673.4038503250-
Mawana(UP)0.70-36.366.9042004170-
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-407.80422542250.60
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.2910.4040004000-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)37.00-7.5852.00938593800.91
Shamli(UP)35.0012.9454.00935093601.63
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC970.00880088004.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-7.41658.50937593700.59
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0025406.00950085004.40
Hapur(UP)19.00-5244.0093409400-0.43
Haathras(UP)15.00-25445.009400940010.59
Raath(UP)11.001048.5092009100-
Durgapur(WB)7.301.39109.451015098503.31
Pilibhit(UP)7.007.69142.00962096108.70
Ajuha(UP)6.00-14.29177.00980098001.03
Sitapur(UP)5.30-3.64148.509825981011.65
Hardoi(UP)5.00-16.67111.4098509840-0.30
Mirzapur(UP)2.502553.00997599350.96
Bahraich(UP)2.204.7642.2010400104004.52
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.3363.1099009900NC
Mainpuri(UP)1.70-5.5641.90910091201.22
Jangipura(UP)1.60-33.3332.0099009870NC
Auraiya(UP)1.5015.3837.70952095509.43
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.6753.70955095257.61
Paliakala(UP)1.20-14.2927.70982098105.03
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC42.90945095506.18
Mawana(UP)1.00NC31.6093509345-
Puwaha(UP)1.00-16.6721.40955096006.11
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6732.4095009520-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC24.801040010400-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC48.501050010500-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-208.8096003800-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-4021.50995099501.32
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Mahoba(UP)11.50-4.96498.8088508870-
Velur(TN)4.92-4.9211330--
Muskara(UP)1.10-45134.3089008890-11.00
Soyabean
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.00NC52.00365036008.96
Dhoraji(Guj)1.8020035.70355537554.41
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)6.00NC174.0037103664-6.92
Bellary(Kar)2.30-5451.4038513763-2.41
