Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dehgam(Guj)21.2059.480.9034723622-37.24
Dhoraji(Guj)4.10355.5614.9035003630-35.54
Tarapur(Guj)2.35-2.353515--18.26
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.0038003900-7.32
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)22.00-42.1196.001050010500-
Mustard
Khair(UP)67.003.081094.503750375013.64
Barhaj(UP)26.00-3.71050.00427042601.91
Ghaziabad(UP)18.0020411.00425042501.19
Ujhani(UP)17.50-30427.10400040601.27
Beawar(Raj)15.609.86326.503950387512.86
Azamgarh(UP)6.002094.60422542250.36
Naugarh(UP)6.00NC81.6041704120-0.71
Asansol(WB)6.00-3.2395.59440044002.33
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.3359.0042004200NC
Milak(UP)3.509.3865.4042004200-
Rampur(UP)2.5047.0620.404220424015.62
Soharatgarh(UP)1.905.5639.2042004210NC
Achalda(UP)1.20NC27.803750380023.36
Mustardoil
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-10442.00950095004.40
Allahabad(UP)3.002050.0097009830-1.62
Milak(UP)2.8086.6741.0096309610-
Rampur(UP)2.201019.50960095007.56
Rura(UP)1.20-2060.00870088008.75
Achalda(UP)1.00NC34.4095209500-
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)7.00-85.71349.0035253800-
Published on May 04, 2020
