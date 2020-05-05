Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)273.00-23.31629.0034003640-
Thara(Guj)202.7632.37802.0535223712-37.39
Siddhpur(Guj)162.072.56555.5335673572-36.61
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)61.7050.86415.6035553700-36.91
Vadgam(Guj)26.70-48.75318.1035403692-29.90
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)13.32227.2738.5335183675-36.86
Mansa(Guj)9.9050.4625.0935353710-30.82
Dahod(Guj)7.8012009.3035003500-30.00
Amreli(Guj)6.903608.4034653780-
Dehgam(Guj)6.60-68.8787.5034753472-37.18
Vagodiya(Guj)4.90-4.903350--
Dhoraji(Guj)3.80-7.3218.7033803500-37.75
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.5084.216.1031503400-38.24
Meghraj(Guj)1.00-1.003500--
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3560.0092.4338090.00130001500044.44
Malur(Kar)200.00-86.671900.001000010000-
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC120.0018001800-
Pollachi(TN)5.80286.67225.272900290020.33
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC120.001680016800-1.18
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3345.001840018400-1.08
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC34.001645016850-0.60
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.252511.004600480021.05
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC129.5030003500NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC215.0024002400NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.00-25310.5035503550-4.05
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC73.503800380015.15
Copra
Gubbi(Kar)24.00-78.0010400--
Arasikere(Kar)17.00183.33235.001020010300-
Tumkur(Kar)12.00-45.45108.001050010500-
Anthiyur(TN)4.4526.4224.2894199059-
Manjeswaram(Ker)4.0033.33189.5095509550-10.33
GroundNutOil
Koppal(Kar)89.00-63.67338.0049345228-
Kustagi(Kar)27.00200196.0056505432-
Yadgir(Kar)12.00NC1603.0051595220-
Rona(Kar)8.00-8.003996--
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00100176.008249814410.56
Vellore(TN)3.68607.6913.619400850023.68
Anaimalai(TN)3.50-3.505000--
Dhoraji(Guj)3.20300115.705755523036.86
Cheyyar(TN)2.45-43.02154.217500796519.79
Bhanvad(Guj)1.20-40221.204350425016.00
Bellary(Kar)1.00-91.6713.0051035851-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00NC53.70430041504.88
Sevur(TN)0.96-72.01386.22565056008.65
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25539.005300522028.48
Maudaha(UP)5.00-44.4478.80440044508.64
Karvi(UP)4.5080129.10435043500.69
Fatehabad(Har)4.00NC14.906001000-60.00
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)612.005.8811921.003800380011.76
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)239.00-3.242685.604073405518.44
Agra(UP)135.5035.53393.503860377015.22
Bharuasumerpur(UP)120.00-240.004900--
Goluwala(Raj)107.90-47.49629.803865366414.35
Suratgarh(Raj)75.004.91223.803805364515.06
Aligarh(UP)70.00402230.003950395017.91
Surajgarh(Raj)65.10130.04266.203875382512.32
Khair(UP)60.00-10.451214.503800375015.15
Shahjahanpur(UP)60.0027.66489.00414542051.47
Lalitpur(UP)56.00250220.904425442530.15
Hapur(UP)50.00NC623.0042204230-0.24
Jaunpur(UP)50.0031.581103.00432542603.47
Lucknow(UP)47.009.31297.0039803970-4.33
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-201768.003960393015.45
Patharia(MP)32.00-64.004430--
Mathura(UP)32.0060629.003870378017.27
Shamli(UP)30.0011.11430.50420042002.44
Tundla(UP)27.00-3.57908.503840375014.63
Barhaj(UP)23.00-11.541096.00427542702.03
Achnera(UP)22.0037.5429.00380037505.56
Hardoi(UP)22.0057.14278.503950405018.26
Siddhpur(Guj)21.34-37.55270.75372239607.05
Mathania(Raj)20.30-40.603500--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-60982.003950390013.67
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC313.50435043503.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.40NC700.003875367517.42
Shadora(MP)17.20-34.403611--
Hasanpur(UP)17.0041.67484.0042004210-
Ujhani(UP)15.10-13.71457.30400040001.27
Barmer(Raj)11.8020.41138.2037753725-
Durgapur(WB)11.504.55188.354400440011.39
Barabanki(UP)11.001078.00398039500.76
Auraiya(UP)10.00100255.003850380015.27
Beldanga(WB)10.00-16.6797.004500430018.42
Beawar(Raj)9.50-39.1345.5030753950-12.14
Gangapur(Raj)8.00-16.004425--
Azamgarh(UP)7.5025109.60422042250.24
Saharanpur(UP)7.00-36.36222.00421042002.43
Jhijhank(UP)7.0075130.0038203840-
Safdarganj(UP)7.0060065.00400040006.67
Naugarh(UP)6.30594.2041004170-2.38
Sitapur(UP)6.3010.53203.103970395015.07
Asansol(WB)5.60-6.67106.79440044002.33
Charra(UP)5.5071.8884.603950390019.70
Devariya(UP)5.5071.88107.60422542350.60
Khurja(UP)4.8050117.104210421220.80
Allahabad(UP)4.5012.568.00422042000.48
Ballia(UP)4.50-25100.50422042200.48
Chandausi(UP)4.006027.004150420015.28
Kasganj(UP)4.00-96.92401.003910342020.68
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3352.003980401010.56
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)4.00-2032.20442544255.36
Dindori(MP)3.80-5106.8436003600NC
Bhatapara(Cht)3.60-7.203585--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.50-78.5343.6035004600-7.89
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.50-12.5145.503770377514.59
Kayamganj(UP)3.50-12.5225.003890384015.09
Jahangirabad(UP)3.002056.404200421023.53
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-25102.00427543001.18
Dankaur(UP)3.002029.8042104300-
Milak(UP)2.60-25.7170.6042004200-
Bharthna(UP)2.402031.603800380013.43
Soharatgarh(UP)2.1010.5343.4042004200NC
Sahiyapur(UP)2.10-4.5541.2042004200NC
Atrauli(UP)2.00-2016.003880384021.63
Faizabad(UP)2.00-16.6742.90405540406.01
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.0010016.0042004200-
Madhoganj(UP)2.00-2050.803970398015.07
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-33.3344.0039604000-
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-2851.803840376012.94
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.70-22.73136.003850383015.62
Rampur(UP)1.70-3223.804220422015.62
Basti(UP)1.6033.3363.4042004220NC
Pilibhit(UP)1.6033.3395.704145419516.11
Naanpara(UP)1.6010031.3040004000-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.606.6739.4042004200NC
Bahraich(UP)1.50-4034.70400039903.23
Rasda(UP)1.50-2564.5042154200-
Gondal(UP)1.40NC47.70395039508.82
Puranpur(UP)1.40NC29.1041404190-
Bharwari(UP)1.407.6925.2040103960-
Katwa(WB)1.404014.80420042007.69
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2532.90401040305.80
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC33.70420042009.09
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-5064.703850372014.93
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6729.803800375025.00
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-5056.004210421018.59
Dadri(UP)1.00NC10.00423042305.75
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC24.504200420010.53
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.94-32.863.283770805012.34
Vadgam(Guj)0.9016.8824.243755384013.10
Chandoli(UP)0.9012.57.60427544301.42
Khalilabad(UP)0.8033.339.40423542250.83
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-90.5915.70424598604.81
Unnao(UP)0.80-2014.603975397521.37
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)46.0015541.8096209600-
Shamli(UP)36.002.86526.00937093501.85
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.0032724.50937593750.59
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1030.00900088007.14
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-18.92912.00936093850.65
Meerut(UP)26.0013.04400.0093709370-
Hapur(UP)18.00-5.26280.0093009340-0.85
Raath(UP)11.00NC70.5092009200-
Ajuha(UP)8.0033.33193.00980098001.03
Durgapur(WB)7.847.4125.1310100101502.80
Hardoi(UP)7.5050126.4098009850-0.81
Sitapur(UP)6.8028.3162.109840982511.82
Pilibhit(UP)6.50-7.14155.00962596208.76
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6792.00940094001.62
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.6757.0097009700-1.62
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-12.515.0094559440-
Bharthna(UP)2.50NC31.20955096504.95
Bahraich(UP)2.20NC46.6010400104004.52
Milak(UP)2.20-21.4345.4096309630-
Rampur(UP)2.00-9.0923.50960096007.56
Paliakala(UP)1.805031.30985098205.35
Auraiya(UP)1.7013.3341.10955095209.77
Kasganj(UP)1.606.6740.9091109100-1.51
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-5.8845.10915091001.78
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-11.7634.60975097305.75
Kayamganj(UP)1.50NC56.70955095507.61
Rura(UP)1.502563.00860087007.50
Naanpara(UP)1.404027.601040010400-
Achalda(UP)1.202036.8095009520-
Mawana(UP)1.00NC33.6093559350-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC50.501050010500-
Barabanki(UP)0.90-253.00986510200-
Charra(UP)0.8014.2910.1089208750-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-6019.3092009200-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60NC22.70996099501.43
Muskara(UP)0.60NC5.70930093001.64
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60NC23.60950096004.40
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00233.33266.0086008600-14.00
Katwa(WB)0.9028.5734.3052005200-18.75
Soyabean
Dongargaon(Cht)83.801396.4389.4036183584-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00100417.005240522010.55
Shiggauv(Kar)5.00-5.003634--
Dahod(Guj)3.00-81.48903.40380038502.70
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)15.00114.29364.0037003525-
Bellary(Kar)2.00-13.0453.4037763851-4.31
Suva(DillSeed)
Thara(Guj)1.32144.443.7234454125-41.36
Published on May 05, 2020
