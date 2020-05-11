Oil Seeds Prices

CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)391.00100.511215.0035253410-
Visnagar(Guj)265.7093.24527.5035363695-35.79
Vadgam(Guj)28.00-21.57381.8035753588-29.21
Dehgam(Guj)4.50-26.23105.9035273527-36.24
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC70.0039003700-7.14
CoconutOil
Pollachi(TN)6.00NC237.272900290030.04
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC12.254200460010.53
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC230.0022002400NC
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)18.00-35.71154.00950010500-
GroundNutOil
Kolathur(TN)473.90602.07687.8062006100-
H.B. Halli(Kar)11.00-8.3364.0053005300-
Sevur(TN)6.39651.76394.37560056007.69
Kallakurichi(TN)2.4050180.00808181368.31
Mustard
Shamli(UP)35.00NC628.50420042002.44
Barhaj(UP)35.00401216.00427542751.79
Raath(UP)24.5088091.0044253580-
Ujhani(UP)15.301.32487.90400040003.36
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-21.05501.00425042501.19
Beldanga(WB)12.00NC145.004500450018.42
Durgapur(WB)11.40-0.87256.15435044003.57
Azamgarh(UP)10.0025157.60423042200.59
Charra(UP)7.7054110.003880396017.58
Asansol(WB)6.10-12.86144.99435044002.35
Allahabad(UP)6.00NC92.00421542000.36
Naugarh(UP)5.40-16.92118.0041004150-2.38
Sitapur(UP)5.30-24.29227.703950396014.49
Akbarpur(UP)3.80-15.56237.40405040403.85
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC70.404205421023.68
Atrauli(UP)3.005026.003850386020.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.6727.0042004200-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80NC50.6042004210-0.24
Gondal(UP)1.6033.3353.30395039508.82
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.3338.50401040155.80
Gadaura(UP)1.0066.678.8041004100NC
Unnao(UP)1.002520.203975397521.37
Achalda(UP)1.00NC36.203800380025.00
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)40.00NC686.00938093751.96
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00100532.00960094505.49
Jhargram(WB)25.008.7219.0010500105002.94
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-33.33768.50940093750.86
Raath(UP)11.00NC92.5092009200-
Durgapur(WB)7.600.53155.4510000101004.17
Sitapur(UP)6.00-11.76174.109830984011.70
Allahabad(UP)3.50NC64.0097009700-1.62
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2037.00980097506.29
Achalda(UP)1.20NC41.6096009500-
Charra(UP)1.002513.7089008930-
Mawana(UP)1.00NC37.6093609355-
Safflower
Soundati(Kar)6.00-6.003625--
