Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Vadgam(Guj)11.40-59.29393.2035983575-28.75
Dhoraji(Guj)3.6035029.4034303430-34.10
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC71.0037003900-11.90
CoconutOil
Pollachi(TN)7.5025244.7722002900-1.35
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC122.501680016800-1.18
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC76.503700380012.12
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)38.00111.11192.0095009500-
Vellakkoil(TN)5.15-89.05221.74936593655.88
Anthiyur(TN)0.53-88.0924.8196399419-
GroundNutOil
Sevur(TN)25.21294.52419.58550056005.77
Mustard
Goluwala(Raj)58.7527.16839.704425442530.92
Khair(UP)40.00-27.271404.503950380017.91
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-201948.003940395012.25
Achnera(UP)30.0050529.003800380010.14
Ujhani(UP)25.9069.28539.70400040003.36
Durgapur(WB)12.005.26280.15435043503.57
Allahabad(UP)6.508.33105.0042004215NC
Asansol(WB)5.80-4.92156.59435043502.35
Naugarh(UP)5.501.85129.0041104100-2.14
Vadgam(Guj)5.1021.4342.843915380017.92
Rampur(UP)1.70-10.5331.004220422015.62
Soharatgarh(UP)1.70-5.5654.00421542000.12
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6940.90400040105.54
Achalda(UP)1.202038.603850380026.64
Mustardoil
Durgapur(WB)8.005.26171.4510000100004.17
Allahabad(UP)4.0014.2972.0097509700-1.12
Rampur(UP)2.00-2032.50962596007.84
Fatehpur(UP)1.502540.00980098006.29
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6743.6096009600-
NeemSeed
Tumkur(Kar)15.002554.0020002500-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Anthiyur(TN)12.70-36.9210729--
Soyabean
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.00NC56.00360036507.46
Published on May 12, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil