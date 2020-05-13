Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)103.58-26.41755.9433903600-33.33
Vadgam(Guj)14.2024.56407.4035853598-29.01
Dhoraji(Guj)11.60222.2241.0034303430-34.10
Mansa(Guj)6.72-22.5840.4935753590-30.04
Dahod(Guj)4.90716.6714.8033503450-33.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC72.0038003700-9.52
Dehgam(Guj)0.70-84.44106.6034753527-37.18
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3680.003.3741770.00130001300044.44
Tarikere(Kar)1290.00-53.937950.00114901100014.90
Kadur(Kar)700.00-83.8810532.001000012430-
Malur(Kar)200.00-71.432800.001000010000-
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)135.00-88.462185.001400013000-
Pollachi(TN)5.90-21.33250.6722002200-1.35
Negamam(TN)5.40NC291.15260031002.97
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC85.003550355024.56
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC125.001680016800-1.18
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC13.5038004200NC
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC235.00240022009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC78.003700370012.12
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)18.0050032.0060007000-
Gubbi(Kar)7.00-70.8385.00950010400-
GroundNutOil
Laxmeshwar(Kar)153.00-17.74517.004296401531.82
Kustagi(Kar)62.00287.5325.0056055582-
Mundaragi(Kar)62.00-27.061033.005479524546.54
Vyra(Guj)19.50-19.505582--
Sevur(TN)12.93-48.71432.51550055005.77
H.B. Halli(Kar)12.009.0976.0053005300-
Bellary(Kar)9.001025157.2056935040-
Kallakurichi(TN)6.40166.67186.408419808112.84
Yadgir(Kar)6.00-501609.0047165159-
Dhoraji(Guj)3.90254.55122.705205555523.78
Linseed
Karvi(UP)3.00-25136.10436543601.04
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)0.80-2048.30458045507.26
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)70.0016.672610.003900400016.42
Muskara(UP)51.30-15.9447.7044253700-
Lucknow(UP)48.0011.631559.0039753960-4.45
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-12.52018.003950394012.54
Barhaj(UP)28.00-30235.00428042501.90
Lalitpur(UP)25.00-55.36270.904425442530.15
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-66.671263.00435043404.07
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-25.93407.50438043804.29
Biaora(MP)17.00-34.003640--
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-6.67529.00425042501.19
Durgapur(WB)11.50-4.17303.15440043504.76
Jahangirabad(UP)10.00185.7190.404200420523.53
Khairagarh(UP)9.2076.9271.803900350013.04
Azamgarh(UP)7.00-30171.60423042300.59
Asansol(WB)5.50-5.17167.59440043503.53
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-58.33164.0039203820-
Sitapur(UP)4.70-11.32237.103970395015.07
Akbarpur(UP)4.2010.53245.80405040503.85
Khurja(UP)4.00-16.67125.104206421020.69
Atrauli(UP)3.00NC32.003890385021.94
Basti(UP)2.5056.2576.0042004200NC
Haathras(UP)2.5025179.103850390013.24
Gazipur(UP)2.2037.595.50430042501.90
Milak(UP)2.00-13.0479.2042004200-
Gondal(UP)1.8012.556.90395039508.82
Bharwari(UP)1.805.8832.2041003950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.7041.6744.30401540005.94
Khujner(MP)1.60-71.4398.103700370018.59
Muradabad(UP)1.60-11.11125.204215422015.48
Bahraich(UP)1.50-57.1444.70402040003.74
Amroha(UP)1.40-17.6537.8042204220-
Pilibhit(UP)1.40-6.67101.504200415017.65
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6740.603900385028.29
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.3366.5042104215-
Vadgam(Guj)0.85-83.3344.543840391515.66
Khalilabad(UP)0.80NC12.60422542240.60
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1150.00900090007.14
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-33.33572.00960096005.49
Haathras(UP)18.00-40541.009450950011.18
Durgapur(WB)7.50-6.25186.4510100100005.21
Sitapur(UP)4.60-23.33183.309850983011.93
Pilibhit(UP)4.50-30.77164.00961596258.64
Puranpur(UP)4.20-8.409610--
Fatehpur(UP)2.2046.6744.40981098006.40
Achalda(UP)2.0010047.6095009600-
Bahraich(UP)1.60-27.2749.8010400104004.52
Milak(UP)1.50-31.8248.4096609630-
Gazipur(UP)1.30-3565.70998099000.81
Mawana(UP)1.00NC39.6093609360-
Muskara(UP)1.0066.677.70941093002.84
Balarampur(WB)0.68-2.864.131040099004.21
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)16.00-11.1168.001100110037.50
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-2.007000--
Soyabean
Nilanga(Mah)16.00-16.003650-1.39
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)11.00-62.0740.00370340331.04
Dahod(Guj)10.70-81.58986.50377537752.03
Khujner(MP)6.9072.52438.40370036502.78
Shiggauv(Kar)5.00-44.4419.0035593676-
Buldhana(Dhad)(Mah)5.00-5.003600--
Udgir(Devanibud)(Mah)5.00-5.003609--
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.00NC60.00355036005.97
Khategaon(MP)1.70-79.9115817.623791323019.97
Published on May 13, 2020
