Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)202.00-48.341417.0035253525-
Vadgam(Guj)19.7038.73427.1035823585-29.07
Dhoraji(Guj)6.00-48.2847.0033553430-35.54
Dahod(Guj)5.206.1220.0033503350-33.00
Dehgam(Guj)3.40385.71110.0035053475-36.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC73.0037003800-11.90
CoconutOil
Arasikere(Kar)6675.00734.3836887.001148412490-19.55
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00NC3800.00140001400075.00
Pollachi(TN)6.001.69256.6722002200-1.35
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC127.501680016800-1.18
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC30.8034003600NC
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC14.7538003800NC
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00NC2.008001500-
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC79.503700370012.12
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)61.321090.68283.06913593653.28
Tumkur(Kar)14.00-22.2246.0070006000-
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)69.0011.291102.005510547947.37
Kustagi(Kar)13.00-79.03338.0057115605-
Kadur(Kar)9.00-9.004400--
H.B. Halli(Kar)5.00-58.3381.0049005300-
Vyra(Guj)3.77-80.6723.2757125582-
GroundNutSeed
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)27.00-27.009500--
Mustard
Muskara(UP)58.2013.45564.1044254425-
Shamli(UP)50.0042.86728.50421042002.68
Khair(UP)40.00NC1484.503850395014.93
Barhaj(UP)31.0010.71297.00428042801.90
Lalitpur(UP)30.0020330.904425442530.15
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.292078.003970395013.11
Ujhani(UP)30.0015.83599.70400040003.36
Ghaziabad(UP)15.007.14559.00425042501.19
Jahangirabad(UP)14.0040118.404200420023.53
Durgapur(WB)11.00-4.35325.15440044004.76
Asansol(WB)6.009.09179.59440044003.53
Naugarh(UP)5.30-3.64139.6041004110-2.38
Khairagarh(UP)4.00-56.5279.804000390015.94
Khujner(MP)2.7068.75103.503795370021.63
Basti(UP)2.00-2080.0042004200NC
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0017.6558.0042104215NC
Madhoganj(UP)1.80-6063.403950397517.91
Wazirganj(UP)1.50-2526.0041504200-
Milak(UP)1.50-2582.2042004200-
Gondal(UP)1.20-33.3359.30395039508.82
Achalda(UP)1.202043.003900390028.29
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC58.004210421018.59
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-44.4446.8042004200NC
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)45.0012.5776.00940093802.17
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0020620.00980096007.69
Durgapur(WB)7.00-6.67200.4510100101005.21
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5028.5724.0094509455-
Puranpur(UP)3.70-11.915.8096109610-
Milak(UP)1.606.6751.6096409660-
Achalda(UP)1.50-2550.6095009500-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC44.90958094507.64
Mawana(UP)1.00NC41.6093559360-
Muskara(UP)0.90-109.50940094102.73
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)25.0056.25118.001100110037.50
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-2.507755--29.53
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)19.6083.181006.10377537752.03
Khujner(MP)1.50-78.262439.9033953700-5.69
Sunflower
Hirekerur(Kar)15.00-96.1445.0036003800-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC16.0029993879-
Published on May 14, 2020
