Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)61.60-40.53817.5434553390-32.06
Vadgam(Guj)27.9041.62455.0035653582-29.41
Dhoraji(Guj)10.1068.3357.1034553355-33.62
Dhansura(Guj)5.00-83.33112.0035103530-30.84
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC74.0036003700-14.29
CoconutOil
Arasikere(Kar)2000.00-70.0438887.0015000114845.08
Harihara(Kar)800.004.9930278.0075006025-16.67
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00NC4400.00130001400062.50
Malur(Kar)260.00303060.001000010000-
Elumathur(TN)7.08184.348238.652605386910.57
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00NC3.001000800-
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)40.0033.3374.00950010000-
Gubbi(Kar)16.00128.57101.0099009500-
Arasikere(Kar)12.00-29.41247.00940010200-
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)43.00-37.681145.005704551052.55
Bellary(Kar)21.00133.33178.2051485693-
H.B. Halli(Kar)17.0024098.0054004900-
Kottur(Kar)6.00-92.59257.0057015380-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.80-53.85124.505505520530.92
GroundNutSeed
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)4.00-85.1931.0095009500-
HongeSeed
Tumkur(Kar)8.00-2024.0028002500-
Linseed
Fatehabad(Har)6.1060.5324.80500600-66.67
Mustard
Goluwala(Raj)99.8569.961039.404425442530.92
Shahjahanpur(UP)70.0016.67629.00422041453.30
Aligarh(UP)60.00-14.292730.003950390017.91
Khair(UP)60.00501604.503900385016.42
Lucknow(UP)56.0016.671671.0039503975-5.05
Jaunpur(UP)40.001001343.00437543504.67
Barhaj(UP)40.0029.03377.00427042801.67
Achnera(UP)35.0016.67599.003870380012.17
Lalitpur(UP)34.0013.33398.904425442530.15
Hardoi(UP)18.00-10354.504050400021.26
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC589.00425042501.19
Ujhani(UP)14.50-51.67628.70405040004.65
Jahangirabad(UP)11.00-21.43140.404205420023.68
Durgapur(WB)10.60-3.64346.35440044004.76
Azamgarh(UP)8.0014.29187.6042004230-0.12
Sitapur(UP)6.3034.04249.703950397014.49
Etah(UP)6.00-50250.503930390022.43
Bindki(UP)6.0010055.00396041808.79
Asansol(WB)5.80-3.33191.19440044003.53
Naugarh(UP)5.30NC150.2041004100-2.38
Allahabad(UP)4.50-30.77114.00422042000.48
Bilsi(UP)4.20-95.14176.104050370022.73
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC118.00437543253.55
Akbarpur(UP)3.80-9.52253.40403040503.33
Khairagarh(UP)3.60-1087.003900400013.04
Badayoun(UP)3.0050230.504200415014.75
Gazipur(UP)2.6018.18100.70432043002.37
Atrauli(UP)2.50-16.6737.003860389021.00
Jangipura(UP)2.50-3.8541.00432042502.86
Soharatgarh(UP)2.301562.6042004210-0.24
Madhoganj(UP)2.2022.2267.803950395017.91
Muradabad(UP)2.0025129.204215421515.48
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC44.70410041006.49
Milak(UP)2.0033.3386.2042004200-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.60NC45.8042004200NC
Gondal(UP)1.502562.30395039508.82
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-23.5346.90400040155.54
Achalda(UP)1.20NC45.403920390028.95
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00NC48.8042004200NC
Dankaur(UP)0.80-77.1438.4042654275-
Dadri(UP)0.70-3011.40422042305.50
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)48.004.35637.8096259620-
Ghaziabad(UP)35.0045.83690.00955098004.95
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1210.00900090007.14
Durgapur(WB)7.202.86214.8510100101005.21
Hardoi(UP)6.10-18.67138.6097209800-1.62
Sitapur(UP)6.0030.43195.309850985011.93
Ajuha(UP)6.00NC217.00980098001.03
Dadri(UP)6.0020104.00945094002.16
Mirzapur(UP)3.002059.001017599752.99
Allahabad(UP)2.50-37.577.0097509750-1.12
Gazipur(UP)1.8038.4669.301000099801.01
Milak(UP)1.706.2555.0096409640-
Farukhabad(UP)1.505047.90950095806.74
Rura(UP)1.50NC66.008800860010.00
Etah(UP)1.40-22.2242.40904091501.01
Jangipura(UP)1.40-12.534.80998099000.81
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-54.5546.40982598106.56
Mawana(UP)1.00NC43.6094009355-
Achalda(UP)1.00-33.3352.6095009500-
Bindki(UP)1.00-44.4432.30967096503.98
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Narayanpur(Cht)30.00566.6734.5048004100-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Dhoraji(Guj)2.50316.675.0080057755-27.26
Soyabean
Bailahongal(Kar)63.00-63.003700--
Khategaon(MP)17.90952.9415835.523671379116.17
Gandai(Cht)9.20-272.703399-NC
Published on May 18, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil