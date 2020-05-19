Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dehgam(Guj)7.80129.41117.8035423505-35.97
Dhoraji(Guj)7.70-23.7664.8034803455-33.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.0036003600-14.29
CoconutOil
K.R.Nagar(Kar)1000.00-751000.00109000-99.93
Pollachi(TN)5.80-3.33262.4722002200-1.35
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC16.0038003800NC
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)10.00-7584.0095009500-
Anthiyur(TN)1.30145.2826.1193899639-
GroundNutOil
Vyra(Guj)31.85744.8355.1256255712-
Dhoraji(Guj)3.80111.11128.305630550533.89
Mustard
Shahjahanpur(UP)65.00-7.14759.00421542203.18
Shamli(UP)50.00NC828.50421542102.80
Barhaj(UP)38.00-5453.00427042701.67
Jahangirabad(UP)16.0045.45172.404210420523.82
Ujhani(UP)15.506.9659.70405040504.65
Naugarh(UP)5.00-5.66160.2041104100-2.14
Milak(UP)2.201090.6042004200-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.10-8.766.8042104200NC
Bareilly(UP)1.00-61.5457.20422541252.80
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0848.90400040005.54
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)44.50-7.29726.8096109625-
Shamli(UP)32.50-27.78841.00946594002.88
Puranpur(UP)7.0089.1929.8096409610-
Milak(UP)1.60-5.8858.2096509640-
Fatehpur(UP)1.202048.80983098256.62
Mawana(UP)1.00NC45.6094109400-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Anthiyur(TN)9.70-23.6246.621065010729-
Published on May 19, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil