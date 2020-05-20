Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC76.0037003600-7.50
CoconutOil
Pollachi(TN)5.901.72268.3722002200-2.65
Copra
Anaimalai(TN)31.7819.79100.34910010300-10.78
Tumkur(Kar)20.00-47.37212.0094009500-
GroundNutOil
H.B. Halli(Kar)20.0017.65118.0053005400-
Mustard
Bhattu Kalan(Har)438.80-877.604425--
Goluwala(Raj)103.403.561246.204425442530.92
Shahjahanpur(UP)72.0010.77903.00421042153.06
Barhaj(UP)41.007.89535.00427042701.67
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.332158.003950397012.54
Jahangirabad(UP)15.00-6.25202.404210421018.59
Safdarganj(UP)5.0040077.00402040007.20
Badayoun(UP)3.00NC236.504175420011.04
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.002033.0042104200-
Milak(UP)2.5013.6495.6042004200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.808052.50401540004.29
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)46.003.37818.8096109610-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0036.36828.50947094008.23
Puranpur(UP)4.20-4038.2096109640-
Milak(UP)2.002562.2096309650-
Rura(UP)1.7013.3369.40857088007.13
Fatehpur(UP)1.502551.80983598307.25
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC52.501065010500-
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
