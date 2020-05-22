Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 12:59:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)190.00-5.941607.0034253525-
Dhansura(Guj)30.00500142.0034503510-38.50
Vadgam(Guj)29.505.73484.5034953565-36.71
Dehgam(Guj)16.80115.38134.6034273542-38.05
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70-77.9266.5034803480-34.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC77.0036003700-10.00
Dahod(Guj)0.60-88.4620.6032503350-37.50
CoconutOil
Kunigal(Kar)3333.00-12933.0012000--
Kadur(Kar)2380.0024012912.001475010000-
Bhadravathi(Kar)2000.00-73.7811128.001400016830-26.32
Harihara(Kar)800.00NC31078.00750075007.14
Malur(Kar)300.0015.383360.001000010000-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)7.00-7.0013000--
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC90.0028503550NC
Anaimalai(TN)3.6033.3333.7525003200NC
Gundlupet(Kar)3.002006.00100001000-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC130.0016800168003.07
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC81.00340037006.25
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC15.6033004050-2.94
Copra
Tumkur(Kar)14.00NC60.0080007000-
GroundNutOil
Koppal(Kar)43.00-51.69381.0056004934-
Vyra(Guj)25.901323.0828.4556254375-
H.B. Halli(Kar)23.0015141.0053005300-
Kottur(Kar)18.00200275.0055335701-
Rona(Kar)6.00-2514.0048503996-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-68.42129.505305563026.16
Dahod(Guj)0.70-12.52.50450044007.14
GroundNutSeed
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)17.0032548.0094009500-
Mustard
Goluwala(Raj)75.90-26.61398.003896442515.27
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)68.10-38.26269.20401635229.07
Suratgarh(Raj)49.70-39.91488.60384037959.56
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00NC2238.003970395013.11
Barhaj(UP)35.00NC1286.00427042751.67
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00100649.00425042501.19
Muskara(UP)21.50-63.06607.1044254425-
Ujhani(UP)14.00-9.68687.70410040506.49
Mathura(UP)11.00-60.71707.003920395018.79
Bijay Nagar(Raj)9.3069.09174.803800442511.73
Azamgarh(UP)6.50-18.75200.60421542000.24
Naugarh(UP)6.5030173.2040904110-2.62
Badayoun(UP)6.00100248.504200417511.70
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00-10.005100--
Charra(UP)5.00-35.06120.003950388019.70
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0066.6743.0042104210-
Orai(UP)5.002514.00370037202.21
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC126.00437543753.55
Devariya(UP)4.00-42.86145.60425042451.19
Madhoganj(UP)4.0081.8275.803975395018.66
Akbarpur(UP)3.50-7.89260.40405040303.58
Naanpara(UP)3.0015039.7040104020-
Faizabad(UP)2.502547.90405040555.88
Soharatgarh(UP)2.5019.0571.8042004210-0.24
Haathras(UP)2.50NC184.104000385017.65
Kandi(WB)2.502547.10390038509.86
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.20-1253.0034503500-11.54
Basti(UP)2.201084.40421042000.24
Atrauli(UP)2.00-2041.003850386020.69
Milak(UP)2.00-2099.6042004200-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50NC56.5042004200-
Gondal(UP)1.40-6.6765.10395039508.22
Sahiyapur(UP)1.303051.4042004200NC
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-33.3354.90400040153.90
Dehgam(Guj)1.00-2.003690--
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC36.303920388013.62
Mawana(UP)1.00NC10.9042104200-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6747.404000392031.58
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-8079.00400040206.67
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC26.50420042007.69
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)30.0066.67601.009600945019.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00-10882.50947594708.29
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-28.57740.00955095503.80
Mothkur(UP)2.201010.2095009460-
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3351.90950095007.34
Vishalpur(UP)1.90-52.522.20925095254.40
Rura(UP)1.70NC72.80870085708.75
Milak(UP)1.50-2565.2096309630-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.3354.40985098357.42
Achalda(UP)1.202055.0096009500-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-14.2930.001040010400-
Mawana(UP)1.00NC47.6094309410-
Muskara(UP)0.80-11.1111.10940094002.73
Charra(UP)0.70-3015.1088508900-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)59.22-59.2210100--
Dhoraji(Guj)5.0010010.0078558005-28.62
Dahod(Guj)0.60-3.607500--28.57
Soyabean
Shiggauv(Kar)3.00-4022.0035643559-
Dahod(Guj)2.60-86.731008.70390037753.72
Published on May 22, 2020
