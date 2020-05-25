Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dehgam(Guj)7.60-54.76142.2034023427-38.50
Dahod(Guj)5.1075025.7032503250-37.50
Dhansura(Guj)5.00-83.33147.0034503450-38.50
CoconutOil
Kunigal(Kar)7083.00112.5120016.001000012000-
Elumathur(TN)8.0713.988246.722725260515.37
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC132.5016800168003.07
Muthur(TN)2.00-33.3323.002755362530.88
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC82.50340034006.25
GroundNutOil
H.B. Halli(Kar)8.00-65.22149.0053605300-
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-1.003250--
Linseed
Karvi(UP)5.0066.67141.1044704365-8.78
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)197.00-5.293495.604280404024.45
Aklera(Raj)85.0042.86331.504080387027.50
Lucknow(UP)49.00-12.51769.0039703950-4.57
Suratgarh(Raj)35.50-28.571559.603890384010.98
Ghaziabad(UP)35.0016.67719.00425042501.19
Ujhani(UP)12.50-10.71712.70415041007.79
Durgapur(WB)5.80-45.28357.95445044004.71
Asansol(WB)4.50-22.41200.19445044004.71
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.5152.60424542501.07
Badayoun(UP)2.20-63.33252.904200420011.70
Gurusarai(UP)2.20108.904000370029.03
Madhoganj(UP)1.80-5579.404000397519.40
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC29.0042004150-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20NC57.30400040003.90
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-7.6953.8042004200NC
Dadri(UP)0.8014.2913.00422042208.21
Mustardoil
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-40770.00960095504.35
Durgapur(WB)6.50-9.72227.8510150101003.05
Dadri(UP)4.00-33.33112.00950094506.74
Fatehpur(UP)1.9046.1558.20987598507.69
Gurusarai(UP)1.30116.676.209600960017.79
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-4054.30955095007.91
Muskara(UP)1.002513.10940094002.73
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)3.8046.151012.50390039003.72
Published on May 25, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil