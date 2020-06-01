Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)8350.00943.7539428.0070007500NC
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00-506200.00140001400075.00
Malur(Kar)200.00-33.333560.001000010000-
Copra
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC36.009500100005.56
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)28.00-41.671221.005443546245.57
Bellary(Kar)9.00-57.14187.2054565148-
Aurangabad(Mah)9.0080010.0028503250-
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)1229.00186.4815237.003800380011.76
Agra(UP)167.00-5.654391.503950387012.86
Mahoba(UP)69.501.46403.804380441029.39
Aligarh(UP)60.00-14.292990.004100410022.39
Khair(UP)60.00-7.691854.503900395016.42
Lucknow(UP)43.00-12.241953.0039403980-5.29
Lalitpur(UP)35.0025524.904425443020.57
Achnera(UP)29.00-17.14657.003870387010.57
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251102.004150420016.90
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0020807.00425042501.19
Mathura(UP)20.00-48.72825.003990401020.91
Etah(UP)9.00NC286.504020398020.00
Muradabad(UP)8.0060155.20421042502.68
Hardoi(UP)8.00-20390.504000400020.12
Tundla(UP)8.00-75988.503920387012.97
Saharanpur(UP)7.00-22.22254.00422042102.68
Bilsi(UP)5.6033.33187.304200405020.00
Naugarh(UP)5.50-20.29198.0041104100-2.61
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC47.004230422517.50
Charra(UP)5.00-37.5146.004050397022.73
Khairagarh(UP)4.5040.62102.404100390012.64
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10145.00432543502.37
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20439.003960398022.22
Sitapur(UP)4.00-23.08268.103970396015.07
Kayamganj(UP)4.00NC249.004000402014.29
Mainpuri(UP)3.8026.6775.403840387012.94
Haathras(UP)3.00-66.67208.104000400017.65
Faizabad(UP)2.50NC52.90407040506.41
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67167.503945387519.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-5048.0042154210-
Gurusarai(UP)2.5066.6716.904000400029.03
Badayoun(UP)2.20-56267.304210419011.97
Robertsganj(UP)2.20-31.2526.50425042350.24
Atrauli(UP)2.00NC45.003860385021.00
Khurja(UP)2.00100131.104208420720.75
Naanpara(UP)2.0066.6746.1040204035-
Bharthna(UP)2.002549.404050408022.73
Rampur(UP)1.60-5.8837.604225422012.97
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC11.703920380018.07
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC35.0042104210-
Milak(UP)1.5015.38105.2042704250-
Gondal(UP)1.20NC69.90395039508.22
Pilibhit(UP)1.2050105.504210422014.25
Amroha(UP)1.00-28.5739.8042304220-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC68.703880380015.82
Dadri(UP)1.00NC17.00423042308.46
Jafarganj(UP)1.0066.673.204050398032.79
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-992.009480--
Aligarh(UP)30.00-251330.0090008800-
Haathras(UP)30.00-701.009500--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-932.509480--
Shamli(UP)24.00-889.009475--
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-862.009600--
Ajuha(UP)9.00-253.009800--
Etawah(UP)8.00-329.509600--
Sitapur(UP)6.60-222.109850--
Dadri(UP)6.00-134.009500--
Pilibhit(UP)5.00100190.0096509190-
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50-42.009460--
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-2574.0010190103853.87
Hardoi(UP)2.60-149.809910--
Bharthna(UP)2.40-44.009850--
Kasganj(UP)2.00-51.709050--
Rampur(UP)1.80-40.109630--
Milak(UP)1.80-1071.6096509610-
Auraiya(UP)1.50-50.509650--
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2561.3094509250-
Etah(UP)1.40-48.009080--
Paliakala(UP)1.30-37.109860--
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-62.709550--
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-24.609150--
Naanpara(UP)1.20-34.8010500--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-24.309200--
Charra(UP)1.00-18.508900--
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-10.809860--
Achalda(UP)1.00NC59.0098009200-
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-9.809550--
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-66.6756.50980010500-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.80-26.309950--
Muskara(UP)0.70-14.509400--
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)2.001005.00363935971.59
Soyabean
Ashti(Karanja)(Mah)36.00-112.003600--
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)4.00-63.6444.0036223703-1.17
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC181.0038023394-4.62
Published on June 01, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
