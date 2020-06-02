Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)113.6084.42931.1434003455-33.14
Vadgam(Guj)52.609.58585.1035253538-36.16
Dhansura(Guj)35.00600182.0034703450-38.15
Dehgam(Guj)16.2048.62169.3034253457-38.09
Dhoraji(Guj)6.60407.6974.4034803430-34.71
Dahod(Guj)5.9015.6931.6033503250-35.58
Unava(Guj)4.10-89.3286.8035003700-31.03
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)5150.0045.0786520.0018500165008.82
Santhesargur(Kar)1500.001507700.00140001400075.00
Arasikere(Kar)1410.00-29.542297.00180001100026.09
Nanjangud(Kar)1000.0017.652850.0080001100-
Malur(Kar)400.001003960.001000010000-
Karamadai(TN)11.50-36.1131.4022502500NC
Negamam(TN)5.40NC296.552500260012.61
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC137.5016800168003.07
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC240.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC85.5031003400-3.13
Copra
Elumathur(TN)36.423946.67601.789029106692.49
Anthiyur(TN)1.20-7.6927.3184599389-
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)13.00-53.571234.005351544343.11
Dhoraji(Guj)9.50313.04141.305305505526.16
Tindivanam(TN)3.90-62.14345.1058696180-26.81
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.33202.008750875069.90
Cheyyar(TN)1.30-42.73159.337590814021.23
Pratappur(Cht)1.20-78.578.00510051004.08
Vadgam(Guj)0.90-64351.005125497025.15
Sevur(TN)0.83-93.58433.34550055004.76
GroundNutSeed
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.0050055.0095009500-
Linseed
Karvi(UP)20.00300161.1043904470-10.41
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0025576.005200520026.06
Maudaha(UP)15.00328.5797.304500445011.11
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)1026.00-16.5217289.003800380011.76
Agra(UP)160.00-4.194711.504050395015.71
Shahjahanpur(UP)68.00-5.561039.00422542103.43
Aligarh(UP)65.008.333120.004100410022.39
Khair(UP)50.00-16.671954.503900390016.42
Lucknow(UP)47.009.32047.0039503940-5.05
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-12.52388.003950395012.54
Achnera(UP)30.003.45717.003860387010.29
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00-62.5460.0052004900-
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-14.29584.904425442520.57
Jagnair(UP)21.202.42218.103925392517.16
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-201142.004175415017.61
Ujhani(UP)17.10317.07755.10420042009.09
Hardoi(UP)13.0062.5416.504000400020.12
Muskara(UP)9.80-65.61683.7044254425-
Jahangirabad(UP)9.50-36.67221.4094004210164.79
Hasanpur(UP)8.6022.86562.4042704240-
Sitapur(UP)7.3082.5282.703960397014.78
Allahabad(UP)7.0055.56128.00422042200.48
Jhijhank(UP)7.00NC192.0039803920-
Azamgarh(UP)6.00NC224.6042004210-0.12
Bijnaur(UP)6.00-2042.50420042304.48
Naugarh(UP)6.009.09210.0041504110-1.66
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00-60271.004000400023.65
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-14.29266.00422542202.80
Ballia(UP)5.0011.11129.50436043703.07
Bilsi(UP)4.70-16.07196.704200420020.00
Devariya(UP)4.5012.5169.60421542150.36
Khairagarh(UP)4.00-11.11110.404100410012.64
Bareilly(UP)3.5025066.20430043004.62
Kayamganj(UP)3.50-12.5256.004020400014.86
Mainpuri(UP)3.50-7.8982.403820384012.35
Gurusarai(UP)3.202823.304000400029.03
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25445.004030396024.38
Madhoganj(UP)2.801290.003970395018.51
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC53.0042104215-
Daloda(MP)2.30-4.604050--
Faizabad(UP)2.20-1257.30407040706.41
Sahiyapur(UP)2.1023.5361.40421542150.36
Atrauli(UP)2.00NC49.003880386021.63
Badayoun(UP)2.00-9.09271.304220421012.23
Basti(UP)2.00-4.7692.60421042100.24
Etawah(UP)2.0011.1174.104000410021.21
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC87.00395040005.33
Naanpara(UP)1.60-2049.3040204020-
Gondal(UP)1.502572.90395039508.22
Bahraich(UP)1.50-16.6751.30403040304.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC14.703925392018.22
Rampur(UP)1.50-6.2540.604225422512.97
Dadri(UP)1.505020.00423042308.46
Bharwari(UP)1.50-16.6735.2041004100-
Wazirganj(UP)1.40-6.6737.8042004210-
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.3359.90408040005.97
Shikohabad(UP)1.202071.103850388014.93
Vishalpur(UP)1.20505.90415041953.75
Unnao(UP)1.00NC22.203980397521.53
Achalda(UP)1.00-5053.404100410034.87
Pilibhit(UP)1.00-16.67107.504205421014.11
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)37.0023.331066.00948093609.60
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1390.00900090005.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)23.00-14.81978.50948094758.34
Etawah(UP)7.0016.67343.50960096504.35
Sitapur(UP)6.50-4.41235.109830984511.70
Pilibhit(UP)5.50-31.25201.00965596608.79
Dadri(UP)5.00NC144.00950095006.74
Buland Shahr(UP)4.806.6751.6094359460-
Hardoi(UP)4.0033.33157.80992098506.55
Allahabad(UP)3.002083.0097509750-1.12
Bahraich(UP)2.8047.3759.2010500105005.53
Rampur(UP)2.00NC44.10962596207.78
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010060.50980010000-
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC55.3090709040-1.95
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-21.0561.20993098758.29
Rura(UP)1.50NC78.80870088008.75
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-16.6754.70916091501.89
Paliakala(UP)1.50-6.2540.10985098606.95
Naanpara(UP)1.4016.6737.601055010500-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-2026.7092009200-
Achalda(UP)1.202061.4098009800-
Mauranipur(UP)1.20-45.4523.709500950017.28
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-5063.30950094507.34
Raibareilly(UP)1.002512.8098609600-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-44.4464.70960095007.56
Gurusarai(UP)0.80NC11.409550955017.18
Muskara(UP)0.80-2016.10940094002.73
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)1.90-56.90361436390.89
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)214.443209.26345.6278009600-35.96
Dhoraji(Guj)5.10-72.5833.7075557630-31.35
Dahod(Guj)1.40133.335.0075007500-28.57
Soyabean
Shiggauv(Kar)1.00-66.6723.0035013564-
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)0.60-2554.80409437343.75
Published on June 02, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
