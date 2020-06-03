Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)180.00-282037.0034503425-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.0037003600-7.50
CoconutOil
Karamadai(TN)36.00213.0467.4022502250NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC140.0016800168003.07
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC245.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC87.0031003100-3.13
GroundNutOil
Dhoraji(Guj)13.1037.89154.404930530517.24
Mustard
Barhaj(UP)31.00-11.43667.00430042802.38
Achnera(UP)27.00-10771.003890386011.14
Goluwala(Raj)18.80-91.011853.804161405823.11
Beawar(Raj)14.80-48.79447.904350425022.54
Pilibhit(UP)8.00700123.504210420514.25
Naugarh(UP)4.60-23.33219.2040904150-3.08
Badayoun(UP)4.00100279.304210422011.97
Akbarpur(UP)3.2033.33271.60405040403.58
Achalda(UP)1.202055.804100410034.87
Mustardoil
Puranpur(UP)6.50-9.7265.6096509650-
Pilibhit(UP)5.00-9.09211.00966096558.85
Rura(UP)2.5066.6783.80870087008.75
Mawana(UP)1.00NC49.6094709430-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6763.4098009800-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Dhoraji(Guj)4.60-9.838.3075557555-31.35
Published on June 03, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
