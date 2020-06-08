Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)253.001.281357.0036353565-28.05
Siddhpur(Guj)165.75-3.071449.4635923540-36.16
Vadgam(Guj)58.0020.58691.2036503565-33.90
Kalol(Guj)30.90-52.02150.1036003500-
Modasa(Guj)16.0030023.0035753600-35.59
Mansa(Guj)9.2212.5866.2236753590-28.08
Sami(Guj)9.20NC59.1035653500-35.48
Dhoraji(Guj)3.005079.4035303530-33.77
Dhrol(Guj)2.90-27.56.9028653315-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC82.0040003600-6.98
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)5700.00560092320.0018500185008.82
Honnali(Kar)3560.00-3.2645330.00115001300027.78
Arasikere(Kar)3040.0020448337.00170001500019.09
Salem(TN)18.60-18.601340--
Elumathur(TN)16.252255.078263.662689271924.49
Kannur(Ker)8.00NC422.001635017450-4.66
Anaimalai(TN)5.402043.6524002400-4.00
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC95.00305028507.02
Gopalpatti(TN)3.005079.0016001600NC
Muthur(TN)3.005026.002565275521.85
Karamadai(TN)2.40-94.67114.8022502250NC
CoconutSeed
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC17.6033003300-2.94
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)29.00-63.751383.9398509850-3.43
Arasikere(Kar)6.00100256.0095009600-
GroundNutOil
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)36.40-67.03274.205650550021.51
Vikkiravandi(TN)32.00100295.20598055000.54
Dhoraji(Guj)30.50165.22196.404780475513.67
Modasa(Guj)21.20562.51265.0055504425-
Dhrol(Guj)15.7053.92635.904730421527.49
Mundaragi(Kar)15.0066.671258.005484533746.67
Tindivanam(TN)8.9064.81370.9061896182-22.82
Bangalore(Kar)8.00300212.008750875069.90
Mahoba(UP)7.50-31.825357.1048404830-
Bellary(Kar)5.8016199.0053055154-
Rajula(Guj)5.6016.6771.1045054090-1.85
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)2.5066.67264.4053504400-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40200192.00771379513.38
Cheyyar(TN)1.3540.62161.647812767524.77
Vadgam(Guj)1.20-42.86354.305750528840.42
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00NC249.005412350064.00
Sevur(TN)0.60-90.84440.4955005650NC
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)22.00-12864.0095009700NC
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00NC596.005175525025.45
Karvi(UP)8.00-60169.1044404390-9.39
Fatehabad(Har)6.506.5631.30600500-25.00
Mahoba(UP)0.70-46.1530.7044104390-8.79
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)1345.00119.4122711.003800380011.76
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)237.0010.594728.204485448530.42
Agra(UP)213.5026.715475.504010402014.57
Khajuwala(Raj)187.90-375.804295--
Aligarh(UP)60.00-7.693370.004160410024.18
Mahoba(UP)57.00-16.91785.004365435028.95
Narsinghgarh(MP)53.0026.19437.00350040009.38
Hapur(UP)50.004.171019.004220421512.53
Lucknow(UP)48.00-15.792257.0039703960-4.57
Lalitpur(UP)40.005.26810.904430442520.71
Barhaj(UP)40.0014.291366.00428042700.94
Bangalore(Kar)35.00-42.62560.005750575012.75
Auraiya(UP)35.0016.67471.004050408023.10
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00NC1282.004355422522.68
Khair(UP)35.00-302204.503950385017.91
Palanpur(Guj)33.004.76140.404250422027.36
Achnera(UP)29.007.41829.00380038908.57
Jaunpur(UP)28.00NC1455.00436043403.81
Bharuasumerpur(UP)26.00-13.33512.0055005200-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.004.17905.00425042501.19
Shamli(UP)25.00-13.79936.50421042002.68
Siddhpur(Guj)18.79-44.74568.254212416221.14
Bilsi(UP)12.50165.96221.704225420020.71
Etah(UP)12.0071.43324.504060402021.19
Hardoi(UP)12.00-25472.504030399021.02
Bareilly(UP)9.4056.6797.00426042753.65
Charra(UP)9.0028.57178.004050403022.73
Muradabad(UP)9.0012.5189.20421042102.68
Chandausi(UP)8.0014.2977.004250422018.06
Saharanpur(UP)8.006.67297.00422542202.80
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-6.25252.404225423019.01
Beawar(Raj)6.70-55.03491.104350432522.54
Naugarh(UP)6.508.33256.2042004090-0.59
Mahidpur(MP)6.20-12.404000--
Ujhani(UP)5.90-47.32841.10420042009.09
Sitapur(UP)5.50-35.29310.703960395514.78
Meerut(UP)5.0040020.00421542102.80
Kayamganj(UP)5.00100271.004000408013.31
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.50-35.71207.804210417023.79
Mirzapur(UP)4.5050160.00438543505.16
Devariya(UP)4.50NC187.60423542250.83
Akbarpur(UP)4.5050292.60410040604.86
Khairagarh(UP)4.307.5127.00390040007.14
Surajgarh(Raj)4.0014.29321.604175420011.33
Orai(UP)4.00-11.1142.004425442522.24
Haathras(UP)4.00-33.33235.104200410023.53
Bagru(Raj)3.70-15.9116.2041504100-
Robertsganj(UP)3.20-8.5739.9042104215-0.71
Mainpuri(UP)3.20NC95.204020386018.24
Badayoun(UP)3.00-62.5307.304220421012.23
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-25181.503970392020.67
Soharatgarh(UP)3.0066.6789.6042004180-0.47
Gurusarai(UP)3.00-16.6736.503900400025.81
Rasda(UP)3.00-6.2578.9043604360-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-40113.00395039505.33
Madhoganj(UP)2.80133.33103.003940397017.61
Atrauli(UP)2.50NC59.003990395025.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.6770.0042154210-
Sami(Guj)2.30228.575.304000350014.29
Bharthna(UP)2.2046.6756.804050406022.73
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00NC22.004000374018.69
Barmer(Raj)2.00-89.01178.6041503775-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC64.5042004200-
Rampur(UP)1.802050.804220422012.83
Sahiyapur(UP)1.805.8872.40421542150.24
Kalol(Guj)1.60-78.9510.8041553600-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC40.00398039804.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.505064.90414041207.53
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC20.703935392518.52
Milak(UP)1.50NC108.2042504270-
Vadgam(Guj)1.40-21.7950.924115393215.85
Ajuha(UP)1.202052.10415041007.79
Naanpara(UP)1.20-45.4556.1040404030-
Wazirganj(UP)1.202045.2042004210-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC75.103900385016.42
Achalda(UP)1.00-5061.804100402034.87
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3325.00422042208.21
Pilibhit(UP)0.90NC127.104200421513.98
Fatehabad(UP)0.80-70.3774.604150372016.90
Amroha(UP)0.80-2045.4042454240-
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-1.203475--
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-2513.80422542250.60
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)72.00176.92544.0094659370-
Saharanpur(UP)35.00-10.261214.00948094709.60
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1510.00900090005.88
Shamli(UP)30.0025997.00947094702.93
Haathras(UP)20.00-33.33831.009700960020.50
Hapur(UP)18.0020386.00945093807.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.00-43.751128.50947094658.23
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-22.22926.00960096004.35
Sitapur(UP)6.30-10261.709850984011.93
Ajuha(UP)6.00-14.29279.00985098501.55
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00-10.0012000--
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50NC69.6094559450-
Pilibhit(UP)4.50-6.25229.60965096508.73
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0033.3375.0010800107008.32
Dadri(UP)4.00-20162.00948094506.52
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.2281.0010250102003.74
Hardoi(UP)3.00-44.44174.60987098206.02
Bharthna(UP)2.5013.6453.409750985011.11
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC58.509600960016.72
Banda(UP)2.0033.3330.90941594107.85
Farukhabad(UP)2.0010069.30950094507.34
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC70.50990010000-
Kayamganj(UP)1.808070.30965096508.12
Mainpuri(UP)1.802061.30910091551.22
Milak(UP)1.8028.5775.2096509640-
Etah(UP)1.6014.2954.00912090807.29
Paliakala(UP)1.6014.2946.10985098406.95
Raibareilly(UP)1.505017.8098709865-
Rampur(UP)1.50-11.7653.50962096207.73
Rura(UP)1.50NC89.80870089008.75
Charra(UP)1.2071.4323.9089508950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.209.0965.80990099207.96
Achalda(UP)1.20-4069.8096009600-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-2543.201050010500-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-5032.7092009200-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00NC28.30995099501.22
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-2015.009550955017.18
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Arasikere(Kar)29.00-29.004630--
Pratappur(Cht)2.50NC15.0058775877-
Safflower
Kundagol(Kar)2.00-2.003650--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Villupuram(TN)40.00-40.009136--5.19
Dhrol(Guj)31.301322.7392.7065509030-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)17.70-40.450.701000011500-
Tindivanam(TN)12.40195.2435.5065396909-35.29
Manalurpet(TN)10.10110.4223.8079747938-15.59
Mahoba(UP)6.00-36.84531.5096009525-
Rajula(Guj)4.40-5.709063--41.53
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.003005.0084889961-9.70
Chinnasalem(TN)2.0042.8622.0082007999-10.87
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-94.44313.001125011250-2.17
Soyabean
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)100.00733.33555.00532552757.04
Narsinghgarh(MP)6.4018.524038.0035503825-1.39
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-73.3341.005150490011.96
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.0010066.00360035507.46
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)2.47-31.0113.5439723647-31.40
Sami(Guj)2.3027.7820.8038753700-36.73
Published on June 08, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
