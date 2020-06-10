Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:54:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)380.25-68.823095.2536753580-28.29
Thara(Guj)235.69-15.891938.8236183612-35.68
Siddhpur(Guj)167.85-30.041857.2435923597-36.16
Rajkot(Guj)101.0040.28684.0034203425-36.90
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)90.90181.421114.8036503625-34.06
Kurnool(AP)61.60370.23272.0033893452-31.15
Modasa(Guj)55.00243.7578.0035503575-36.04
Kalol(Guj)49.0058.58199.1035803600-
Unava(Guj)31.20149.6130.5036253600-28.57
Dhansura(Guj)30.00-40262.0035703475-36.36
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)25.90-19.811114.8036303625-34.42
Vadgam(Guj)23.70-20.47744.7036223635-34.41
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)23.5355.1194.3936053575-35.30
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)15.3075017.1034503500-36.70
Mansa(Guj)7.9111.8881.2036503640-28.57
Dehgam(Guj)7.20-63.64220.7035653560-35.56
Dhrol(Guj)6.4022015.3031303190-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.20-17.3323.3033503350-34.31
Dahod(Guj)3.50337.557.7034003350-34.62
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)2.00-208.7035503550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC84.0035003600-18.60
Savarkundla(Guj)0.60-704.4033753225-37.21
CoconutOil
Bhadravathi(Kar)7000.00259.3420076.00900015000-52.63
Bangalore(Kar)3000.0066.6797120.0018500185008.82
Arasikere(Kar)2240.006051977.00180001400026.09
K.R.Nagar(Kar)2000.00-3300.0011--
Kadur(Kar)1200.00-75.7119052.001000013000-
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00-5011300.00140001400075.00
Kannur(Ker)10.0025432.001625016350-5.25
Karamadai(TN)9.0020131.3022502250NC
Pollachi(TN)5.00NC290.1717001700-24.78
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.808.5752.6032003300NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC145.0016800168003.07
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.0025380.5029502950-20.27
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC349.004400450033.33
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC265.0022002400-8.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC90.0031003100-3.13
Copra
Tiptur(Kar)256.00-5.541238.00950010800-
Kangeyam(TN)52.94-33.411516.3798009600-3.92
Kadur(Kar)18.00-18.007000--
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.0050225.5085508550-19.72
GroundNutOil
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)182.105590.623349.605500495030.95
Modasa(Guj)47.30123.111312.3053055550-
Savarkundla(Guj)45.00-101404.105700552825.19
Nimbahera(Raj)36.00718.1891.6044504700-
Gadag(Kar)34.00750153.004401450035.08
Bewar(UP)21.0095063.5046005300-
Dhoraji(Guj)20.6041.1231.605205523023.78
Avalurpet'(TN)20.0025140.00784977735.37
Kustagi(Kar)12.00-7.69376.0057375400-
Sevur(TN)9.781530450.27560055001.82
Bellary(Kar)7.0020.69206.0052235305-
Lingasugur(Kar)7.00-3026.0050005860-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.80172271.2050255350-
Mahoba(UP)6.20-17.335363.3048504840-
Mundaragi(Kar)6.00-62.51280.005448554845.71
Tindivanam(TN)4.6048.39378.6062626269-21.91
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.406.253349.605230495024.52
Vadgam(Guj)3.30-25362.005762547540.71
Chitradurga(Kar)3.00NC6.0052295253-
Raichur(Kar)3.00-3.005629--
Yadgir(Kar)3.00-501612.0053194716-
Jhansi(UP)3.00-98.6813415.004835487022.87
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-60219.008750875069.90
Challakere(Kar)2.00-2.005846--
Kottur(Kar)1.00-90.91301.0050685730-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-66.67195.208214848610.09
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)28.0027.27892.0095009500NC
Rajkot(Guj)2.502596.707625725022.00
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-602.8080037775-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-20623.005140516024.61
Karvi(UP)11.5043.75180.6043604440-11.02
Banda(UP)11.00-45147.5046004650-9.80
Maudaha(UP)7.50-16.67113.80443044009.38
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)1587.8037.4510651.354275420021.45
Nagaram(Raj)444.8057.517422.104220421016.90
Kota(Raj)394.00-66.962502.004250360019.72
Agra(UP)225.00-5.866403.504020400014.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)83.40168.172177.604275431026.67
Sangriya(Raj)77.10-154.204255-21.26
Aligarh(UP)65.00303600.004300425028.36
Lalsot(Raj)62.70-39.711081.404500450021.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)61.00-18.671311.00425542654.16
Hapur(UP)60.009.091249.004200422012.00
Mahoba(UP)59.103.68903.204370436529.10
Barhaj(UP)41.00-4.651534.00428042800.94
Lalitpur(UP)40.00-11.11980.904430443520.71
Maudaha(UP)36.00-25248.004425442528.26
Suratgarh(Raj)35.505.971792.004300431022.68
Raath(UP)32.0023.08240.0044254425-
Rajkot(Guj)30.0015.38168.703980350022.46
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00-81.25710.004250360028.79
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.292658.003970395014.08
Achnera(UP)29.007.41941.004000385014.29
Auraiya(UP)28.00-6.67587.004100410024.62
Etawah(UP)27.002150130.504125410025.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)26.6050.28205.80410041505.13
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-61.541635.00437043604.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.671392.004450440025.35
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.00NC507.50438043304.04
Siddhpur(Guj)24.73-12.12673.994405431226.69
Nimbahera(Raj)22.00111.5488.8040414300-
Tundla(UP)22.00-21.431101.504020400015.85
Bilsi(UP)21.5019.44300.704200420020.00
Katghora(Cht)21.00-8.765.0042004200-
Muskara(UP)20.3070.59783.3044254425-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20945.00424042500.95
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-47.37168.0040003945-
Narsinghgarh(MP)18.00-10513.003800350018.75
Mathura(UP)17.006.25931.004000402521.21
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00114.29345.004260425031.68
Beldanga(WB)15.0050195.004700450023.68
Beawar(Raj)13.50101.49518.104350435022.54
Banda(UP)12.00-76175.004100410019.88
Durgapur(WB)12.00-2.12454.37465045009.41
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.50-69.452177.604275431026.67
Etah(UP)9.00-25342.504100406022.39
Jahangirabad(UP)9.00NC288.404250424019.72
Hardoi(UP)9.0012.5506.504050406021.62
Bareilly(UP)8.50-19.05135.00426042503.65
Chandausi(UP)8.0060103.004250424018.06
Muradabad(UP)8.00-11.11205.20422042102.93
Rampurhat(WB)7.702.6746.104250425011.84
Asansol(WB)7.5013.64240.79465045009.41
Charra(UP)7.0016.67204.004150415025.76
Azamgarh(UP)6.50-13.33262.6042054200NC
Meerut(UP)6.503033.00421042152.68
Goluwala(Raj)6.00-94.232310.204326434127.99
Sitapur(UP)5.3043.24328.703973396015.16
Ballia(UP)5.0025157.50436043703.07
Hasanpur(UP)5.00-37.5603.4042304230-
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.67319.00425042203.41
Safdarganj(UP)5.00150127.00395039505.33
Haathras(UP)4.80-20256.704250420025.00
Orai(UP)4.5012.551.004425442522.24
Surajgarh(Raj)4.00100333.604300430014.67
Naugarh(UP)4.00-47.37279.4042204220-0.12
Kayamganj(UP)4.0014.29286.004050402014.73
Devariya(UP)4.0014.29202.60423542300.83
Akbarpur(UP)3.80-15.56300.20412041005.37
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.5040193.503980400020.97
Sultanpur(UP)3.5016.6771.00395040509.72
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.40-33.33224.804265428025.40
Mainpuri(UP)3.206.67107.603900398014.71
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.005032.004010401018.99
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25321.304220421512.23
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25459.004060405025.31
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.29173.00437043754.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC82.0042104215-
Gazipur(UP)3.0011.11118.10434043402.84
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-25224.0042004050-
Jangipura(UP)2.60451.20432043502.86
Mathania(Raj)2.50-82.0173.4041003500-
Khurja(UP)2.50NC141.104300420817.01
Rasda(UP)2.50-28.5790.9043654350-
Kalol(Guj)2.405015.6041254155-
Dhrol(Guj)2.403006.0036753475-
Atrauli(UP)2.00-2068.004010400025.71
Faizabad(UP)2.0011.1164.90415041508.50
Khairagarh(UP)2.00-53.49131.004300390018.13
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0053.8579.00421042150.12
Bharthna(UP)2.00-16.6765.604050404022.73
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC68.5042004200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.9058.3371.10416041508.05
Ajuha(UP)1.802058.70410041506.49
Naanpara(UP)1.808061.7040504050-
Bahraich(UP)1.60NC61.30403040204.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC26.703960395019.28
Tulsipur(UP)1.505050.6040004000-
Basti(UP)1.40-44109.80421542000.36
Gondal(UP)1.20-2081.10395039508.22
Partaval(UP)1.202025.3041754175-
Wazirganj(UP)1.20NC50.0042004200-
Vadgam(Guj)1.10-21.4353.124150411516.84
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.10-7844.40436044253.81
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3345.00401540105.24
Amroha(UP)1.002547.4042304245-
Jalaun(UP)1.00NC16.104425422536.53
Jhansi(UP)1.00-91.6771.304195387523.93
Mawana(UP)1.00NC14.9042054205-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6766.204100410034.87
Thara(Guj)0.85-88.8951.224162420022.41
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.70-22.2249.0042004200NC
Jaspur(Cht)0.64-1.284000--
Barmer(Raj)0.60-70179.8042004150-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.60-47.378.644350585029.08
Utraula(UP)0.60NC2.4040004000-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)85.0018.06714.0094609465-
Sainthia(WB)80.00-2.44324.001018010160-
Shahjahanpur(UP)50.0011.111008.8096259635-
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-8.431373.00945094609.25
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1630.00900090005.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-201218.50946094658.11
Hapur(UP)18.0020452.00946094507.50
Haathras(UP)15.00-25901.009700960020.50
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-14.29950.00960096004.35
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57311.00985098501.55
Durgapur(WB)8.00-4.76293.0510500102006.60
Sitapur(UP)7.00-4.11290.309850984011.93
Puranpur(UP)6.5071.05107.0096009610-
Etawah(UP)6.00-14.29369.50965096004.89
Raath(UP)6.00-25148.5093009300-
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00-28.5734.001080010800-
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0033.3389.00111501100011.84
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00NC85.6094509455-
Hardoi(UP)3.1034.78185.40990098906.34
Banda(UP)2.502535.90942094157.90
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.6792.0010270102753.95
Gazipur(UP)2.502582.3010160101502.63
Bharthna(UP)2.40-7.6963.409700970010.54
Kayamganj(UP)2.0066.6776.70960095507.56
Jangipura(UP)2.002542.0010160101302.63
Fatehpur(UP)1.808071.40990099107.96
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.1165.7090609050-2.05
Auraiya(UP)1.50-16.6765.109650965017.33
Etah(UP)1.50-6.2557.00914091207.53
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2576.30955095007.91
Mawana(UP)1.50-2556.6094659460-
Paliakala(UP)1.507.1451.90988098707.27
Mainpuri(UP)1.407.6966.70910091201.22
Naanpara(UP)1.40-6.6749.001050010500-
Bahraich(UP)1.20-4070.6010450105005.03
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.202037.1092009200-
Achalda(UP)1.202074.2096009600-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5076.5099009900-
Charra(UP)0.90-1027.7089508950-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2021.4098609875-
Muskara(UP)0.8033.3320.70940094002.73
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-4029.50995099501.22
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Narayanpur(Cht)17.50-41.6752.0056004800-
Pathalgaon(Cht)8.00-8.004800--
Pratappur(Cht)2.50NC20.0058775877-
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC8.9033923597-5.30
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)169.1215.71660.9073507600-39.66
Rajkot(Guj)42.00-58.863754.10129007550-26.29
Savarkundla(Guj)35.0055.56249.201202811675-25.08
Dhrol(Guj)28.20-9.9120.9070656550-
Muthur(TN)18.00-18.0010009--23.53
Tindivanam(TN)9.7076.3650.7065696809-34.99
Dhoraji(Guj)7.2020055.8076057555-30.90
Mahoba(UP)7.2020538.7096309600-
Manalurpet(TN)4.20-20.7533.3077628063-17.84
Vadhvan(Guj)2.80-2.807600--
Sangarapuram(TN)2.00-16.6719.2082497828-15.39
Chinnasalem(TN)1.2071.4323.9076507850-16.85
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)886.501243.1814991.10385034753.49
Badnagar(MP)102.00-31.64251.2037003772-
Dahod(Guj)64.10232.121182.50380038001.06
Nimbahera(Raj)42.0050061.5034113580-
Haveri(Kar)27.0028.57258.0028003827-
Shiggauv(Kar)24.0050056.0037443754-
Bailahongal(Kar)18.00-71.4381.0037203700-
Khategaon(MP)17.46-56.7315900.683600370013.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.006.67586.00526053505.73
Narsinghgarh(MP)13.4035.354061.3035003600-2.78
Lalitpur(UP)5.00-16.67639.804550455040.43
Bangalore(Kar)4.00NC45.005150515011.96
Sunflower
Kurnool(AP)9.20253.8521.00372937085.07
Nargunda(Kar)9.00-78.57415.0034003400-
Chitradurga(Kar)1.00-1.003889--
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC183.0038223841-4.11
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)0.78-2517.1838153845-34.11
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
