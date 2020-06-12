Oil Seeds Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)447.0017.553542.2537003675-27.80
Siddhpur(Guj)168.150.182025.3936873592-34.48
Rajkot(Guj)125.0023.76809.0035753420-34.04
Halvad(Guj)45.00-60.39976.1436403400-28.42
Vadgam(Guj)32.4036.71777.1036783622-33.39
Dehgam(Guj)12.9079.17233.6036353565-34.29
Bhiloda(Guj)7.50-7.503590--34.58
Dhoraji(Guj)1.7054.5584.6035553580-33.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC86.0037003700-13.95
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-83.8724.3033503350-34.31
CoconutOil
Bhadravathi(Kar)3738.00-46.623814.00120009000-36.84
Arasikere(Kar)2520.0012.554497.0015000180005.08
Bangalore(Kar)1750.00-41.6798870.0018500185008.82
Pollachi(TN)6.2024296.3722001700-2.65
Anaimalai(TN)5.405057.1525002500NC
Karamadai(TN)4.50-50135.8022502250NC
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.50-7.8956.1032003200NC
Thiruppur(TN)2.4865.3335.84200020005.26
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC44.001655017150-4.61
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC275.0022002400-8.33
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)39.00-26.331555.3798009800-3.92
Mandya(Kar)10.00-37.595.0088008200-
Velur(TN)5.92-32.5796.28976986615.17
GroundNutOil
Bangalore(Kar)31.001450250.008750875069.90
Bhiloda(Guj)29.70188042.2055604000-
Mundaragi(Kar)8.0033.331288.005727544853.17
Vadgam(Guj)7.95140.91369.955638576237.68
Dhoraji(Guj)7.60-63.11239.204980520518.43
Kottur(Kar)7.00600308.0059845068-
Tindivanam(TN)3.80-17.39382.4062626262-21.91
Rajula(Guj)3.20-42.8674.30487545056.21
Bellary(Kar)3.20-54.29209.2052725223-
Bewar(UP)2.00-90.4865.5048004600-
Vellore(TN)1.59127.1421.218500840011.84
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80NC196.0073888214-0.98
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)38.0035.71930.0095009500NC
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-2098.707625762522.00
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0025638.005200514026.06
Karvi(UP)11.00-4.35191.6043904360-10.41
Fatehabad(Har)4.80-26.1536.10600600-25.00
Baberu(UP)1.20-57.1433.20440044105.39
Mahoba(UP)0.60-14.2931.3044604410-7.76
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)1379.50-13.1213410.354200427519.32
Agra(UP)248.0010.226899.504000402014.29
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)147.50-37.765023.204450448529.40
Goluwala(Raj)91.30-22.692729.004274432026.45
Mahoba(UP)67.008.771160.404350436528.51
Jaunpur(UP)62.00-22.51919.00435043453.57
Lalsot(Raj)54.00-13.881189.404300450016.22
Aligarh(UP)50.00-23.083700.004400430031.34
Lucknow(UP)41.00-14.582525.0041004000-1.44
Hapur(UP)40.00-33.331329.004230420012.80
Lalitpur(UP)40.00NC1060.904430443020.71
Bilsi(UP)38.0076.74376.704200420020.00
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.0016.67780.004250425028.79
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00401462.004500445026.76
Khair(UP)35.00-302374.504350400029.85
Barhaj(UP)35.00-7.89881.00428042800.71
Muskara(UP)31.0042.2888.9044254425-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-252798.003970395014.08
Shamli(UP)27.00NC1044.50423042203.17
Achnera(UP)26.00-10.34993.004040400015.43
Bangalore(Kar)25.00NC660.005750575012.75
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0025218.0040004000-
Siddhpur(Guj)23.63-4.45721.254237440521.86
Suratgarh(Raj)22.20-13.951888.004285425022.25
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-33.33208.703935398021.08
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)15.80-40.6237.40395041001.28
Hardoi(UP)14.0055.56534.504020405020.72
Durgapur(WB)11.00-4.35499.37465046509.41
Beldanga(WB)10.00-33.33215.004650470022.37
Muradabad(UP)8.00-11.11239.20422042102.93
Beawar(Raj)7.70-42.96533.504275435020.42
Meerut(UP)7.5015.3848.00421042102.68
Etah(UP)7.00-22.22356.504120410022.99
Saharanpur(UP)7.0040333.00430042504.62
Asansol(WB)6.70-4.29268.19465046509.41
Azamgarh(UP)6.00-7.69274.60421042050.12
Charra(UP)6.00-14.29216.004180415026.67
Jhijhank(UP)6.00100236.0042204200-
Baberu(UP)5.00-9.0945.904035350012.87
Badayoun(UP)5.0025339.304230422512.50
Ballia(UP)5.00NC167.50436043603.07
Chandausi(UP)5.00-37.5113.004230425017.50
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67481.004050408025.00
Akbarpur(UP)4.4025.71316.00412041205.37
Hasanpur(UP)4.00-20611.4042104230-
Mauranipur(UP)4.00-13.04116.603900390018.18
Kayamganj(UP)4.00NC294.004050405014.73
Devariya(UP)4.00NC210.60423542350.83
Gurusarai(UP)3.20-3652.903900390025.81
Etawah(UP)3.00-88.89136.504200412527.27
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC88.0042204210-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.2977.004000395011.11
Haathras(UP)3.00-37.5262.704350425027.94
Rasda(UP)3.0050100.9043554370-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-40143.00395039505.33
Kandi(WB)3.00NC64.103950430011.27
Basti(UP)2.6062.5118.2042004200NC
Sahiyapur(UP)2.6062.587.40422042200.36
Mainpuri(UP)2.60-18.75112.803990390017.35
Milak(UP)2.6073.33113.4042404250-
Farukhabad(UP)2.5015041.303950392014.49
Khairagarh(UP)2.5025140.004100410012.64
Khurja(UP)2.50NC146.104305430017.14
Orai(UP)2.50-44.4456.004425442522.24
Ujhani(UP)2.50-87.18943.90420042009.09
Bagru(Raj)2.3027.7824.4042504150-
Atrauli(UP)2.00NC72.004020401026.02
Faizabad(UP)1.80-1068.50417041509.02
Jalaun(UP)1.606019.304425442536.53
Naanpara(UP)1.60-27.2769.3040604050-
Ujjain(MP)1.50-3.003831-26.85
Gondal(UP)1.502584.10395039508.22
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC81.103900392516.42
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC53.6039504000-
Wazirganj(UP)1.505055.0042004200-
Jangipura(UP)1.50-2558.20434043203.33
Bahraich(UP)1.20-2563.70402040303.74
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-36.8473.50416541608.18
Pilibhit(UP)1.1037.5130.904225421014.65
Achalda(UP)1.00-5072.204200412038.16
Gazipur(UP)1.00-37.5123.30435043403.08
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-5070.5042004200-
Badod(MP)0.80-1.604012--
Dadri(UP)0.8014.2929.60423042308.46
Bharwari(UP)0.80-2043.0042004140-
Chandoli(UP)0.60-2510.40436042753.56
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)88.003.53890.0094609460-
Saharanpur(UP)36.00-5.261445.00946094509.36
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1690.00900090005.88
Haathras(UP)30.00100961.009900970022.98
Shamli(UP)25.00-10.711103.00946094602.83
Muzzafarnagar(UP)23.00151264.50946094608.11
Hapur(UP)18.00NC488.00947094607.61
Lohardaga(Jha)8.00-2070.001100011000-
Durgapur(WB)7.20-4322.4510500105006.60
Etawah(UP)7.0016.67383.50975096505.98
Pilibhit(UP)6.0020251.60962596708.45
Dadri(UP)5.0025190.00948094806.52
Hardoi(UP)4.5045.16194.40980099005.26
Sultanpur(UP)3.5016.6713.001040011500-
Mothkur(UP)3.0036.3616.2096009500-
Farukhabad(UP)2.5066.6784.30955095507.91
Gazipur(UP)2.402091.1010160101602.63
Milak(UP)2.2022.2279.6096409650-
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010082.5099009900-
Jangipura(UP)2.002549.2010160101502.63
Bahraich(UP)1.805074.2010500104505.53
Mainpuri(UP)1.7021.4370.10910091001.22
Kasganj(UP)1.606.6771.9090609120-2.05
Paliakala(UP)1.606.6755.10988098807.27
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-2544.1092009200-
Etah(UP)1.50NC60.00913091407.41
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-2579.70967596008.40
Naanpara(UP)1.308.3354.001050010500-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC79.0096009620-
Gurusarai(UP)1.20NC19.809500955016.56
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-38.8973.60988599007.80
Mawana(UP)1.00-5062.6094609460-
Charra(UP)0.80-11.1129.3090008950-
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6723.30930093001.64
Bilsi(UP)0.60-1.209600--
Utraula(UP)0.60-1.2010500--
NeemSeed
Salem(TN)2.95-5.901870--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)172.461.97833.3676007350-37.60
Rajkot(Guj)48.0014.293802.101275012900-27.14
Jayamkondam(TN)19.72119.1139.82929910286-
Mahoba(UP)7.50-18.48555.4096659650-
Tindivanam(TN)4.90-49.4855.6065696569-34.99
Manalurpet(TN)4.00-4.7637.3079067762-16.31
Rajula(Guj)2.50-10.716.0077857650-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.20-8.3360.4077557555-29.53
Soyabean
Ujjain(MP)805.70-805.703761-0.53
Khategaon(MP)23.79-49.1815971.283550375112.34
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-6.25601.00530052606.53
Badod(MP)7.10-7.103383--
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10644.304560455040.74
Sunflower
Kottur(Kar)1.00NC81.0038913562-
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)1.1041.0319.3840573815-29.93
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.