Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-06-2020 11:28:49 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.0036003700-16.28
CoconutOil
Elumathur(TN)12.05260.788279.052939278936.06
Madathukulam(TN)11.22-57.5345.02230028004.55
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC442.001695016250-1.17
Muthur(TN)4.0033.3330.002675256527.08
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC150.0017000168004.29
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC4.0022002200-15.38
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC93.0031003100-3.13
Mustard
Suratgarh(Raj)16.50-25.681921.004150428518.40
Durgapur(WB)10.80-1.82520.97465046509.41
Asansol(WB)5.60-16.42279.39465046509.41
Soharatgarh(UP)2.10-34.38105.2042154175-0.12
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-5090.0042004220-0.12
Ujhani(UP)1.20-52946.30420042009.09
Mustardoil
Durgapur(WB)7.20NC336.8510500105006.60
Mawana(UP)1.00NC64.6094609460-
Published on June 15, 2020
