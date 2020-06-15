Oil Seeds Prices

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CastorSeed
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|87.00
|3600
|3700
|-16.28
|CoconutOil
|Elumathur(TN)
|12.05
|260.78
|8279.05
|2939
|2789
|36.06
|Madathukulam(TN)
|11.22
|-57.5
|345.02
|2300
|2800
|4.55
|Kannur(Ker)
|10.00
|NC
|442.00
|16950
|16250
|-1.17
|Muthur(TN)
|4.00
|33.33
|30.00
|2675
|2565
|27.08
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|2.50
|NC
|150.00
|17000
|16800
|4.29
|Kuruppanthura(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|4.00
|2200
|2200
|-15.38
|CoconutSeed
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.50
|NC
|93.00
|3100
|3100
|-3.13
|Mustard
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|16.50
|-25.68
|1921.00
|4150
|4285
|18.40
|Durgapur(WB)
|10.80
|-1.82
|520.97
|4650
|4650
|9.41
|Asansol(WB)
|5.60
|-16.42
|279.39
|4650
|4650
|9.41
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|2.10
|-34.38
|105.20
|4215
|4175
|-0.12
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.30
|-50
|90.00
|4200
|4220
|-0.12
|Ujhani(UP)
|1.20
|-52
|946.30
|4200
|4200
|9.09
|Mustardoil
|Durgapur(WB)
|7.20
|NC
|336.85
|10500
|10500
|6.60
|Mawana(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|64.60
|9460
|9460
|-
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
While revenues fell marginally in the March quarter, profits plunged across sectors
Attractive interest rate of 7-10%, but not advisable if your finances are not in order
Weak demand and prices apart, huge impairment of assets weighed on the company’s earnings
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...