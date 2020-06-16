Oil Seeds Prices

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CastorSeed
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|88.00
|3600
|3600
|-16.28
|CoconutOil
|Madathukulam(TN)
|15.84
|41.18
|360.86
|2300
|2300
|4.55
|Copra
|Vellakkoil(TN)
|49.23
|-38.01
|411.70
|9455
|8930
|12.49
|Elumathur(TN)
|48.73
|3260.69
|651.96
|9700
|9499
|17.08
|Muthur(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|15.00
|9465
|9030
|23.73
|Mustard
|Durgapur(WB)
|11.00
|1.85
|542.97
|4650
|4650
|9.41
|Asansol(WB)
|6.00
|7.14
|291.39
|4650
|4650
|9.41
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|5.00
|-66.67
|355.00
|4300
|4260
|32.92
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.50
|-16.67
|93.00
|4250
|4220
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.50
|150
|128.30
|4350
|4350
|3.08
|Rampur(UP)
|1.20
|-20
|56.20
|4230
|4220
|13.10
|Mustardoil
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|22.00
|-
|1308.50
|9465
|-
|-
|Durgapur(WB)
|7.50
|-
|351.85
|10500
|-
|-
|Rampur(UP)
|1.70
|-
|60.30
|9625
|-
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|1.50
|-
|94.10
|10180
|-
|-
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...