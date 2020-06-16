Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.0036003600-16.28
CoconutOil
Madathukulam(TN)15.8441.18360.86230023004.55
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)49.23-38.01411.709455893012.49
Elumathur(TN)48.733260.69651.969700949917.08
Muthur(TN)1.00NC15.009465903023.73
Mustard
Durgapur(WB)11.001.85542.97465046509.41
Asansol(WB)6.007.14291.39465046509.41
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-66.67355.004300426032.92
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.6793.0042504220-
Gazipur(UP)2.50150128.30435043503.08
Rampur(UP)1.20-2056.204230422013.10
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-1308.509465--
Durgapur(WB)7.50-351.8510500--
Rampur(UP)1.70-60.309625--
Gazipur(UP)1.50-94.1010180--
Published on June 16, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
