Oil Seeds Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Madathukulam(TN)4.62-70.83365.48230023004.55
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.672868.003990397015.65
Ghatal(WB)1.70-75.7134.40430042004.88
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
