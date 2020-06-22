Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 22-06-2020 11:16:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Elumathur(TN)6.64-44.98285.692849293923.12
Muthur(TN)4.00NC34.002680267527.32
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC18.5036003400-5.26
Mustard
Jagnair(UP)6.00-86.55319.304140405016.62
Ujhani(UP)2.0066.67950.30420042009.09
Soyabean
Jhabua(MP)50.2023.65591.343850402511.59
Published on June 22, 2020
