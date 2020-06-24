Oil Seeds Prices

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CastorSeed
|Unava(Guj)
|14.50
|28.32
|156.30
|3850
|3850
|-26.88
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|8.30
|388.24
|92.90
|3830
|3555
|-23.48
|CoconutOil
|Arasikere(Kar)
|7040.00
|179.37
|61537.00
|14240
|15000
|-0.25
|Hunsur(Kar)
|5000.00
|-28.49
|14992.00
|12000
|12000
|-
|Honnali(Kar)
|3256.00
|-29
|53172.00
|11000
|11000
|22.22
|Kunigal(Kar)
|1500.00
|-55
|24849.00
|14500
|12000
|-
|Nanjangud(Kar)
|1300.00
|30
|4150.00
|8000
|8000
|-
|Tarikere(Kar)
|980.00
|-24.03
|8930.00
|11211
|11490
|12.11
|Kadur(Kar)
|860.00
|-28.33
|19912.00
|9000
|10000
|-
|Pollachi(TN)
|380.00
|7655.1
|681.27
|2100
|2100
|-0.47
|Bangalore(Kar)
|200.00
|-97.7
|107770.00
|16500
|16500
|-2.94
|Madathukulam(TN)
|6.60
|42.86
|376.70
|2350
|2300
|6.82
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|1.00
|-
|50.00
|18200
|-
|-
|CoconutSeed
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|12.00
|-52
|392.50
|3150
|2950
|-14.86
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|5.00
|NC
|149.50
|3100
|3100
|19.23
|Copra
|Kangeyam(TN)
|49.50
|NC
|1654.37
|9500
|9500
|-6.86
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|41.00
|9000
|9000
|NC
|GroundNutOil
|Etah(UP)
|60.00
|-
|60.00
|4920
|-
|-
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|25.20
|231.58
|264.40
|5055
|4980
|20.21
|Ahmedpur(Mah)
|17.00
|-
|17.00
|4900
|-
|-
|Bodeli(Guj)
|10.00
|-0.99
|20.10
|5050
|5050
|-
|Mundaragi(Kar)
|6.00
|20
|1299.00
|5948
|5619
|59.08
|Bangalore(Kar)
|5.00
|-16.67
|261.00
|8750
|8750
|69.90
|Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)
|4.50
|-52.63
|14.00
|5526
|4851
|-
|Bellary(Kar)
|3.00
|-6.25
|212.20
|5611
|5272
|-
|Kustagi(Kar)
|2.00
|-80
|388.00
|5000
|5000
|-
|Bhanvad(Guj)
|1.50
|25
|223.90
|4250
|4250
|13.33
|Akluj(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|3000
|-
|-
|GroundNutSeed
|Bangalore(Kar)
|8.00
|-75.76
|971.00
|9750
|9750
|2.63
|Linseed
|Karvi(UP)
|7.00
|16.67
|204.60
|4435
|4465
|-9.49
|Mustard
|Goluwala(Raj)
|272.90
|12.58
|3759.60
|4150
|4200
|22.78
|Kota(Raj)
|209.50
|-46.83
|2921.00
|4300
|4250
|21.13
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|187.50
|27.12
|5398.20
|4561
|4450
|32.63
|Lalitpur(UP)
|38.50
|-3.75
|1137.90
|4430
|4430
|20.71
|Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)
|32.10
|-88.25
|610.60
|4195
|3631
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|28.00
|-6.67
|1650.00
|4290
|4290
|0.47
|Lalsot(Raj)
|22.50
|-44.31
|1315.20
|4550
|4625
|22.97
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|19.50
|36.36
|1988.60
|4195
|4210
|19.69
|Bangalore(Kar)
|19.00
|-26.92
|750.00
|5150
|5150
|0.98
|Etah(UP)
|7.00
|NC
|370.50
|4220
|4120
|25.97
|Muradabad(UP)
|7.00
|-12.5
|253.20
|4250
|4220
|3.66
|Naugarh(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|309.40
|4180
|4170
|-1.07
|Haathras(UP)
|4.00
|NC
|278.70
|4300
|4350
|26.47
|Safdarganj(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|157.00
|4000
|4000
|6.67
|Akbarpur(UP)
|3.60
|-18.18
|323.20
|4210
|4120
|7.67
|Rasda(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|106.90
|4400
|4355
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.60
|4
|133.50
|4360
|4350
|3.07
|Basti(UP)
|2.30
|-11.54
|122.80
|4200
|4200
|NC
|Fatehpur(UP)
|2.00
|53.85
|80.10
|4210
|4200
|9.35
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|365.00
|4300
|4320
|32.92
|Gondal(UP)
|1.80
|28.57
|90.50
|3950
|3950
|8.22
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.50
|-40
|101.00
|4450
|4400
|-
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.40
|16.67
|95.20
|4200
|4200
|-0.12
|Biaora(MP)
|1.20
|-92.94
|36.40
|3680
|3640
|-
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.20
|-25
|71.70
|4040
|4060
|-
|Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)
|1.00
|NC
|32.50
|4200
|4200
|7.69
|Mawana(UP)
|0.60
|-40
|16.10
|4365
|4205
|-
|Mustardoil
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|15.00
|-40
|1368.50
|9950
|9480
|-
|Safdarganj(UP)
|3.00
|200
|94.50
|9900
|9800
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.50
|-10.71
|99.10
|10200
|9070
|-
|Farukhabad(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|88.30
|9650
|9450
|-
|Fatehpur(UP)
|1.80
|20
|79.20
|9950
|9900
|-
|Etah(UP)
|1.50
|7.14
|63.00
|9250
|9080
|-
|Mawana(UP)
|1.00
|-
|66.60
|9800
|-
|-
|Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)
|1.00
|25
|31.50
|10100
|9950
|-
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|56.00
|10500
|10500
|-
|NeemSeed
|Madhugiri(Kar)
|11.00
|NC
|44.00
|4490
|4488
|-
|Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
|Muthur(TN)
|13.00
|-27.78
|31.00
|9622
|10009
|-6.21
|Panruti(TN)
|4.13
|-67.4
|16.80
|9349
|8899
|-
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|1.70
|-22.73
|62.10
|8105
|7755
|-26.35
|Soyabean
|Kota(Raj)
|743.00
|-16.19
|15734.10
|3950
|3850
|6.18
|Latur(Mah)
|521.00
|-43.61
|9676.00
|3750
|3770
|3.02
|Biaora(MP)
|70.00
|-66.78
|280.70
|3840
|3450
|-
|Ahmedpur(Mah)
|50.00
|31.58
|134.00
|3650
|3750
|-
|Momanbadodiya(MP)
|21.20
|-6.19
|95.60
|3575
|3575
|2.58
|Khujner(MP)
|20.10
|-4.74
|2507.20
|3750
|3700
|4.75
|Nilanga(Mah)
|15.00
|275
|35.00
|3650
|3500
|1.39
|Udgir(Devanibud)(Mah)
|6.00
|100
|14.00
|3725
|3714
|-
|Kalamnuri(Mah)
|5.00
|-
|23.00
|4000
|-
|-
|Lalitpur(UP)
|3.00
|-33.33
|647.30
|4800
|4560
|48.15
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Nifty 50 June Futures (10,376)Taking positive cues from the global markets, the domestic equity indices ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...