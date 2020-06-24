Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)14.5028.32156.3038503850-26.88
Dhoraji(Guj)8.30388.2492.9038303555-23.48
CoconutOil
Arasikere(Kar)7040.00179.3761537.001424015000-0.25
Hunsur(Kar)5000.00-28.4914992.001200012000-
Honnali(Kar)3256.00-2953172.00110001100022.22
Kunigal(Kar)1500.00-5524849.001450012000-
Nanjangud(Kar)1300.00304150.0080008000-
Tarikere(Kar)980.00-24.038930.00112111149012.11
Kadur(Kar)860.00-28.3319912.00900010000-
Pollachi(TN)380.007655.1681.2721002100-0.47
Bangalore(Kar)200.00-97.7107770.001650016500-2.94
Madathukulam(TN)6.6042.86376.70235023006.82
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-50.0018200--
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.00-52392.5031502950-14.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC149.503100310019.23
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)49.50NC1654.3795009500-6.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC41.0090009000NC
GroundNutOil
Etah(UP)60.00-60.004920--
Dhoraji(Guj)25.20231.58264.405055498020.21
Ahmedpur(Mah)17.00-17.004900--
Bodeli(Guj)10.00-0.9920.1050505050-
Mundaragi(Kar)6.00201299.005948561959.08
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-16.67261.008750875069.90
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)4.50-52.6314.0055264851-
Bellary(Kar)3.00-6.25212.2056115272-
Kustagi(Kar)2.00-80388.0050005000-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.5025223.904250425013.33
Akluj(Mah)1.00-1.003000--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-75.76971.00975097502.63
Linseed
Karvi(UP)7.0016.67204.6044354465-9.49
Mustard
Goluwala(Raj)272.9012.583759.604150420022.78
Kota(Raj)209.50-46.832921.004300425021.13
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)187.5027.125398.204561445032.63
Lalitpur(UP)38.50-3.751137.904430443020.71
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)32.10-88.25610.6041953631-
Barhaj(UP)28.00-6.671650.00429042900.47
Lalsot(Raj)22.50-44.311315.204550462522.97
Suratgarh(Raj)19.5036.361988.604195421019.69
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-26.92750.00515051500.98
Etah(UP)7.00NC370.504220412025.97
Muradabad(UP)7.00-12.5253.20425042203.66
Naugarh(UP)4.00-20309.4041804170-1.07
Haathras(UP)4.00NC278.704300435026.47
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33157.00400040006.67
Akbarpur(UP)3.60-18.18323.20421041207.67
Rasda(UP)3.00NC106.9044004355-
Gazipur(UP)2.604133.50436043503.07
Basti(UP)2.30-11.54122.8042004200NC
Fatehpur(UP)2.0053.8580.10421042009.35
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-33.33365.004300432032.92
Gondal(UP)1.8028.5790.50395039508.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-40101.0044504400-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.6795.2042004200-0.12
Biaora(MP)1.20-92.9436.4036803640-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-2571.7040404060-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC32.50420042007.69
Mawana(UP)0.60-4016.1043654205-
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-401368.5099509480-
Safdarganj(UP)3.0020094.5099009800-
Gazipur(UP)2.50-10.7199.10102009070-
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3388.3096509450-
Fatehpur(UP)1.802079.2099509900-
Etah(UP)1.507.1463.0092509080-
Mawana(UP)1.00-66.609800--
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.002531.50101009950-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6756.001050010500-
NeemSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)11.00NC44.0044904488-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Muthur(TN)13.00-27.7831.00962210009-6.21
Panruti(TN)4.13-67.416.8093498899-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70-22.7362.1081057755-26.35
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)743.00-16.1915734.10395038506.18
Latur(Mah)521.00-43.619676.00375037703.02
Biaora(MP)70.00-66.78280.7038403450-
Ahmedpur(Mah)50.0031.58134.0036503750-
Momanbadodiya(MP)21.20-6.1995.60357535752.58
Khujner(MP)20.10-4.742507.20375037004.75
Nilanga(Mah)15.0027535.00365035001.39
Udgir(Devanibud)(Mah)6.0010014.0037253714-
Kalamnuri(Mah)5.00-23.004000--
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-33.33647.304800456048.15
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.