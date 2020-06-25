Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)15.607.59171.9039253850-25.45
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC152.5017000170004.29
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC285.002400240033.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC94.5032003100-15.79
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)49.00-1.011703.3799009500-2.94
GroundNutOil
Anthiyur(TN)3.70-62.85131.5860195959-
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.332968.004080399018.26
Dholpur(Raj)12.40-24.804410--
Beawar(Raj)4.00-48.05541.504225427519.01
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-66.67312.404400425023.94
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25163.00400040006.67
Achalda(UP)2.00NC80.204200420038.16
Basti(UP)1.90-17.39126.6042004200NC
Jangipura(UP)1.802061.80436043403.81
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7021.4398.6042004200-0.12
Gazipur(UP)1.60-38.46136.70436043603.07
Rampur(UP)1.4055.5660.804220422012.83
Jafarganj(UP)0.8033.336.004250405039.34
Mustardoil
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC100.5099009900-
Gazipur(UP)2.30-4.17103.7010200101603.55
Rampur(UP)1.8028.5766.70963096307.84
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2052.4010180101602.83
Achalda(UP)1.20-4085.4096009650-
Published on June 25, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.