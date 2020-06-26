Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Mustard
Achnera(UP)21.00-19.231035.004200404020.00
Naugarh(UP)6.0050321.4041854180-0.95
Safdarganj(UP)5.0066.67173.00410040009.33
Achalda(UP)1.00-5082.204200420038.16
Mawana(UP)0.7016.6717.5043754365-
Mustardoil
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-106.5010000--
Mawana(UP)1.50-69.609880--
Achalda(UP)1.20-87.809600--
Published on June 26, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
